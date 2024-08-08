Netflix confirms The Diplomat season 2 release date, as it shares first look at a windswept Keri Russell

Netflix has finally confirmed when The Diplomat season 2 will start streaming – and fortunately for fans, the release date is not too long of a wait away.

On August 8, the platform took to Twitter to share a cryptic first look at the new chapter, which features a soldier and a windswept Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) alongside the caption: "The call is coming from inside the house. The Diplomat season 2 premieres October 31." Another image sees Wyler looking stressed, as she leans up against the sink in some swanky venue's bathroom.

We weren't necessarily expecting a Halloween drop for the acclaimed political thriller, but we'll take it. All episodes will be available at once, in keeping with Netflix's traditional boxset strategy.

Created by Debora Cahn, The Diplomat follows Wyler, a United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she tries to defuse an international crisis while navigating her failing marriage to a fellow civil servant.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Season 1 ended with Kate's realization that the attack on a British warship [that] brought her to the UK wasn't the work of a hostile nation – it was the British prime minister," Cahn tells Tudum. "Now she has to prove it."

"The US and the UK don't spy on each other," she continues. "In fact, they share all their intelligence. So how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust?"

Allison Janney, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as Eidra Park, Rory Kinnear as Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge, and Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford are all likely to be back. Though it's worth noting that some of their fates are up in the air following the second attack in the season 1 finale.

The Diplomat season 1 is streaming now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.