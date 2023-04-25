Netflix’s new #1 show is being compared to The West Wing and Veep

The Diplomat is currently Netflix’s number-one show as viewers and reviews praise the political thriller. The show follows Kate Wyler (played by Keri Russell), who is the new US ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Across eight episodes, she navigates dealing with international crises while also navigating her marriage to another career diplomat, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh also star in the drama that’s been shooting up the streaming charts.

The show was created by Homeland and The West Wing writer/producer Debora Cahn and has drawn plenty of comparisons to those political dramas as a result. "The Diplomat does scratch that The West Wing itch," writes GQ’s Lucy Ford (opens in new tab). "With all of its fast-talking, nuclear stakes and menial office drama stuck in the eye of a hurricane of international grievances."

(Image credit: Netflix)

"After a slightly turgid opening episode, The Diplomat becomes a hugely enjoyable ride and, while Russell rules the show, everyone around her is a brilliant addition and support," writes The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan (opens in new tab). "Like Martin Sheen in The West Wing, you only wish she could be playing the role in real life too. Imagine how much better off we’d be."

Other reviews are similarly positive. "Always, it seems, they’re talking. Talking about what’s best for their country, their president, their people; talking about what’s best for that other country, and its president, and its people," IndieWire’s Ben Travers (opens in new tab) writes. "Call it spycraft, call it political parlance, call it diplomacy in action – whatever you call it, The Diplomat makes it hypnotic."

Viewers have been loving the show too, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. "The Diplomat is the best show I’ve seen on Netflix in a while," writes one (opens in new tab), as another echoes (opens in new tab): "I must just say that 'The Diplomat' is the best thing that Netflix has put on for a long, long time."

A third agrees with the comparisons, adding (opens in new tab): "It's got West Wing bones and it's the best of its kind since that." Another suggested another similar show as well. "I watched the first episode of The Diplomat (Netflix) and really liked it," they tweeted (opens in new tab). "Like a more serious Veep. Set in London. It's fun."

