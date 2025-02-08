First The Night Agent season 3 teaser takes us behind the scenes on the hit Netflix show, confirming that it's in production

You don't have to remember a random set of words to get an update on the third season of The Night Agent – Netflix has thankfully just released a juicy morsel themselves.

Following another successful and explosive second season, the streaming service revealed on Twitter that season 3 is in production and will have our top agent, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), once again sprinting down well-lit streets and telling whoever is unfortunate enough to be in the passenger's seat of whatever car he's in to "hang on."

THE NIGHT AGENT S3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/53EeIBQdNJFebruary 7, 2025

The footage, shot in Istanbul, shows Basso prepping for fight scenes and a chase sequence that we can guarantee will leave his ride with a few scuff marks and probably a dented wing mirror. This secret snippet also comes after Basso told Games Radar+ in an exclusive interview that the first episode had already been shot and that it housed what he deemed "the strongest opening of all seasons."

Understandably, though, that's all the information we're getting regarding Sutherland's next operation. When we last left him, Peter was tasked with a mission by his handler, Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren), that was so secret, so hush-hush, that there aren't records of it in the Night Action program. In fact, we're expecting red dots to appear on our screens any time now just by typing this.

But while Peter might be off the radar, one person that's off his is his former love interest, Rose (Luciane Buchanan), who decided to call it day in regards to their relationship. For all we know, that chapter is seemingly closed in Sutherland's story (we hope not), and that's exactly how Basso likes it.

"What I love about this show is that it never ends on a cliffhanger that is expecting you to come back. It closes the storylines introduced in that season then at the very end, introduces a new question. But it's not a leave you hanging note, you don't feel like things weren't resolved. I feel really good about where season 2 ends and how season 3 picks up, Shawn [Ryan, showrunner] and the writers pay it off well." To get the full debrief on how season 2 ended, head to our ending explained here.