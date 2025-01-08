Taron Egerton's Die Hard-style thriller is Netflix's fifth most-watched movie of all time – but the director hasn't heard about a sequel

Netflix's new thriller Carry-On has been a huge hit for the streamer, already landing in the number five spot in the all-time most-watched movies list. Starring Taron Egerton as Ethan Kopek, a TSA agent at Los Angeles International Airport, the Christmas-set thriller has wracked up 149 million views since it was released on December 13.

This puts it just behind Bird Box and The Adam Project, which are currently in third and fourth place. However, despite Carry-On's success, the director has revealed there has been no talk of a sequel just yet.

"We don't have any plans for a sequel," director Jaume Collet-Serra told Variety. "But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans."

Producer Dylan Clark did tell the publication that he had some ideas though. "There are no plans, but it's fun to quietly talk about these things," he added. "These characters are great. Look at Danielle Deadwyler's character, [detective Elena Cole], you can see a world in which there's a movie about her."

Carry-On follows Ethan as he's contacted by a mysterious criminal while working his shift through a discarded AirPod. Played by Jason Bateman, he blackmails Ethan into allowing a bag to pass through the security scanners containing a deadly weapon. Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, and Sinqua Walls also star.

The movie hasn't been the only new release climbing the Netflix charts either with Squid Game season 2 breaking records for the platform as well. For more, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.