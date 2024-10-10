Marvel star Josh Brolin has a brilliant reason behind why he's playing a priest in Knives Out 3 Wake Up Dead Man: "It’s like you manifest this sh*t"

Actor Josh Brolin may be playing a priest in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, but he didn't need to pray to God to secure the role. Instead, he believes that he may have manifested it himself, an idea that was initially proposed by his wife.

As Brolin, who is arguably best known for portraying super-villain Thanos in the MCU, tells Total Film in our final issue, which features Gladiator 2 on the cover, he mentioned that he wanted to play a priest a year before he was cast in the upcoming Netflix thriller. The actor also praises the film's director Rian Johnson, who has helmed every Knives Out instalment since the first film released in 2019.

He reveals: "Rian [Johnson] is probably my new favorite director. It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had. Incredible cast. I’m playing a priest. My wife reminded me… She said, ‘Do you remember a year ago you said that you wanted to play a priest? It’s like you manifest this shit.’"

Brolin will next be seen in action-comedy Brothers, where he stars as a reformed criminal whose attempt at going straight is thrown off course upon reuniting with his twin brother, who is played by Peter Dinklage.

The third Knives Out movie, meanwhile, will see him star alongside a stellar cast that includes Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Josh O'Connor, Kerry Washington, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, as well as Daniel Craig who once again returns as detective Benoit Blanc.

Little is known about the upcoming sequel which is currently shrouded in mystery, but a first look revealed that Blanc is sporting a longer hairdo in this chapter... which is something at least!

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out mystery is due for release in 2025, whilst Brothers will be released in select theaters today before debuting on Prime Video a week later on October 17.

