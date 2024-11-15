The Boys season 5 cast still doesn't know how the series will end, but they do know when filming will start, and it's very soon

The Boys season 5 has had a rather exciting update, as the final season will start filming in a matter of weeks according to the show's creator Eric Kripke.

"We start shooting a week from Monday. That’s less than two weeks," revealed Kripke in an interview with Collider . But as this is the very last season of the Prime Video show , there is bound to be some sadness there. If so, it seems like that hasn't quite hit Kripke yet.

"I'm fortunate, in that I get to maintain my denial for quite a while because I’m so busy right now," added the creator. "I think somewhere in the middle of the season, it's gonna hit me, and hit me really emotionally. I've been willfully denying it. It hasn’t totally sunk in. That will be hard."

However, although the cast now all know when filming will start on the project, they are still in the dark about their characters’ fates. When asked if he has shared the ending with the cast, Kripke replied, "I have not. We’re far enough along that I can pitch out the character-wide arcs, but they’re the emotional arcs, so the actors can start working on what their journey is and some of the twists and turns of what goes where." Adding that he’s "still working out" what will happen to some characters.

The Boys season 4 saw Billy Butcher and his Boys face up to Homelander one more time but the evil Supe ended up coming out on top. In The Boys' season 4 finale , Homelander and The Seven gained control of the US government and kidnapped MM, Frenchie, Kimiko, and Hughie. But Butcher and Starlight managed to escape, setting up a fifth and final season of complete chaos.

Prime Video has yet to release an official synopsis for season 5, but we are expecting one last battle between Homelander and Butcher to end their rivalry once and for all. In terms of cast, it looks like the bulk of the main cast will return. At SDCC 2024 , it was confirmed that Soldier Boy would return for the last season, which we expected after seeing that post-credits scene . The season is expected to hit Prime Video sometime in 2026.

The Boys seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video right now.