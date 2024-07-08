The Boys season 4 episode 7 trailer sees the Seven celebrating Christmas in July

A new trailer for The Boys season 4 episode 7 has arrived – and it looks like the Seven is celebrating Christmas in July.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see Butcher take on Black Noir and Starlight face off against the Deep while Christmas music cheerfully plays in the background. The clip also cuts to a shot of Homelander with blood all over his face, which is par for the course at this point. "This Thursday, it's beginning to look a lot like #TheBoysChristmas," the caption reads. Many fans, given the events of episode 6, seemed mostly concerned for A-Train.

"Protect A-Train at all costs," one fan replied.

"A-Train lives to see another episode!" said a fan.

"Fight in the Boys' place? And is my boy A-Train surviving?" another wrote.

This Thursday, it's beginning to look a lot like #TheBoysChristmas pic.twitter.com/kpXSnEOWBuJuly 8, 2024

Just two episodes of The Boys season 4 remain, with episode 8 being the season finale. We can't imagine everything will be wrapped up by then – hello, the virus? – but we do know that there's a Gen V season 2 (which you should probably just go ahead and watch if you haven't already) and The Boys season 5 still to look forward to.

