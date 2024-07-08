The Boys season 4 episode 7 trailer sees the Seven celebrating Christmas in July
It's about to get violent – and festive!
A new trailer for The Boys season 4 episode 7 has arrived – and it looks like the Seven is celebrating Christmas in July.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see Butcher take on Black Noir and Starlight face off against the Deep while Christmas music cheerfully plays in the background. The clip also cuts to a shot of Homelander with blood all over his face, which is par for the course at this point. "This Thursday, it's beginning to look a lot like #TheBoysChristmas," the caption reads. Many fans, given the events of episode 6, seemed mostly concerned for A-Train.
"Protect A-Train at all costs," one fan replied.
"A-Train lives to see another episode!" said a fan.
"Fight in the Boys' place? And is my boy A-Train surviving?" another wrote.
This Thursday, it's beginning to look a lot like #TheBoysChristmas pic.twitter.com/kpXSnEOWBuJuly 8, 2024
Just two episodes of The Boys season 4 remain, with episode 8 being the season finale. We can't imagine everything will be wrapped up by then – hello, the virus? – but we do know that there's a Gen V season 2 (which you should probably just go ahead and watch if you haven't already) and The Boys season 5 still to look forward to.
The Boys season 4 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. For more, check out our latest coverage on the show:
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
- The Boys season 4 release schedule
- The Boys season 4 takes full advantage of Prime Video's most overlooked feature, and the result is hilarious
- The Boys' anti-Supe virus, explained
- Do I need to watch Gen V before The Boys season 4?
- Homelander's dark past, explained
- Who voices Ambrosius in The Boys season 4? The surprise big-name cameo, explained
- Who is Jeffrey Dean Morgan playing in The Boys season 4?
- Black Noir's surprise return, explained
- Is this surprise A-list appearance in The Boys season 4 the show's best cameo yet?
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.