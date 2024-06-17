The Boys creator shares season 4 episode 4 trailer, promises it features Homelander at his scariest yet

A new trailer for The Boys season 4 episode 4 has arrived – and creator Eric Kripke says we're in for quite the ride.

"Wait till you see the Antony Starr performance in this one," Kripke tweeted. "I’ve edited lots of Homelander film & this is among the very best & definitely one of the scariest. Give this man an Emmy already!"

The brief clip, which can be viewed below, sees Homelander return "home." "You know I used to call this 'the bad room,'" he says before the scene cuts to an eerie flashback of a crying child – and we couldn't help but be reminded of what Sam (Asa German) had to endure in The Woods in The Boys spin-off Gen V. We also see Firecracker (Valorie Curry) get on live TV and threaten to reveal the "truth" about Starlight (Erin Moriarty). "Well it is so much worse than you could ever imagine," she says.

The Boys season 4 currently sits at a 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and was renewed for a fifth and final season (though Kripke did say he wasn't opposed to making a spin-off show starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Joe Kessler character). Gen V season 2 is currently underway, and it's likely that the events of The Boys season 4 finale will lead into the beginning of the spin-off's second season.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 are streaming now. New episodes drop every Thursday. For more, check out The Boys season 4 release schedule and the best shows on Prime Video.