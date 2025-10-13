Invincible season 4's teaser has a NSFW connection, and it's led to an unlikely request from fans

Invincible season 4 has dropped a new teaser, but the animation may be too good, as fans now want the animators who made the clip to work on the actual series.

The new clip, posted on Twitter, shows Mark Grayson and Samantha 'Atom Eve' Wilkins meeting up at Burger Mart, teasing the upcoming season. "Why are we here, Mark?" asks Samantha, sitting in the now destroyed burger restaurant. "It's the place where I tell everyone when I'll be back in action," replies Mark. Check out the video below.

Welcome back to Burger Mart! Please enjoy a hot BM along with an update on Season 4 of… pic.twitter.com/3vDrLFsKS7October 10, 2025

However, fans are more interested in who made the new teaser.

If the new video was made by the same studio that was behind past Burger Mart set teasers, it was Bobbypills, a French animation studio known for making animated adult content. Now, fans want the animators over at Bobbypills to work on the actual Invincible series rather than just promos, which has led to the most bizarre social campaign, coined "#KeepthePornAnimators." Yeah, you read that right.

"Keep the Porn Animators. We all saw how good Creature Commandos was bro, stop having them just for teasers," replied one fan, and another added, "Amazon. Invincible team. I'm actually begging you to keep the porn animators this season. You could have THE biggest superhero project of 2025."

Bobbypills are known for their fluid and bouncy animation style, which comes in handy when creating the type of content they do. However, other fans simply don't want this for Invincible, as, at the end of the day, it's a superhero show and not sexualised material. "I actually don’t like this, they should just enhance the shading and fluidity for the animation," said one fan, and another said, "It would hurt my eyes if an entire season was like this."

According to Prime Video's press site, Skybound Entertainment's animation studio, Skybound Animation, will be working on season 4, just as the studio did in previous seasons.

Invincible season 4 is due to hit Prime Video in 2026. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows, and keep up with new TV shows heading your way.