Invincible creator "didn't hesitate" to include that Walking Dead reunion in the season 3 finale: "It's a nice bit of justice"

The episode is now one of the highest-rated of all time

Conquest in Invincible season 3
(Image credit: Prime Video)

There is much to unpack in the ending of Invincible season 3, from Atom Eve's new powers to the emergence of Darkblood, but there is also a satisfying moment of poetic justice that many The Walking Dead fans have surely noticed.

With Steven Yeun voicing Mark Grayson and Jeffrey Dean Morgan joining the show as Conquest, we got an unexpected rematch between Glenn and Negan. As viewers undoubtedly must remember, since it was one of the most traumatic moments in the popular zombie series, Negan brutally killed Glenn with his barbed wire bat Lucille, robbing the show of one of its biggest fan-favorite characters.

Robert Kirkman, creator of both The Walking Dead and Invincible, has talked about this "meta" moment in Invincible season 3's finale, which is now one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time.

"I'm always trying to find roles for the actors that I know and love and want to work with again. I'm always trying to find something for Jeffrey. When he started showing up on The Boys, I couldn't let Eric Kripke have all the fun," Kirkman told Variety.

"At some point, it became, 'When we get to Conquest, Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be perfect for that.' I didn't hesitate just because there is the meta of it all like, 'Oh, it's the rematch between Glenn and Negan, and now Glenn gets to win.' Something about it seemed fun and interesting.

"You worry about those kind of things taking people out of the show, but once you're in it and you're paying attention, it's not necessarily something that occurs to you. I don't think it ruins the episode or anything, but I think it enhances things and puts an extra level of stakes on it. For anybody who's a longtime Walking Dead fan, it's a nice bit of justice."

Regardless of the connections between shows, the arrival of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest has been a treat for the fans, as he could be the show's best villain yet. If you want to know what's next for the Prime Video series, check out our guide for Invincible season 4, which is already in the works.

For more, read our explanation of that Invincible season 3 post-credit scene, and then dive into our picks for more of the best shows on Prime Video to find your next watch.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

