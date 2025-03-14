Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias

News
By published

It has beat out the likes of Doctor Who and Attack on Titan

Invincible season 3 ending
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible season 3's finale has beaten out the likes of Attack on Titan, Better Call Saul, and Doctor Who to become one of the second highest-rated TV episodes ever on IMDb. The closer is currently rated 9.9 on the platform, marking it a runner-up to Breaking Bad's 'Ozymandias' – and matching Succession's 'Connor's Wedding', 'Battle of the Bastards' from Game of Thrones, and more.

The most recent episode of the hit Prime Video series released on March 13, directed by showrunner Robert Kirkman, and saw Mark (Steven Yeun) seemingly kill Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with the help of Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and her skin-melting abilities. Later, though, it's revealed that Cecil (Walton Goggins) captured a comatose Conquest and has imprisoned him underground, with the intention of interrogating him about the Viltrum Empire.

Elsewhere, Darkblood (Clancy Brown) took steps to reinstate himself as Hell's ruler by meeting with a demon and plotting to exploit a powerful being on Earth.

"That might have possibly been the greatest episode of animated tv I've ever laid my eyes upon easily the best episode in invincible i am absolutely speechless," a fan tweeted of the episode, alongside many others who rushed to X to praise it.

"PEAK EPISODE with good animation," wrote another. "What an improvement from the comics. Improving Eve's powerset, drawing parallels, AND THAT NEW CONQUEST MONOLOGUE WAS SO F***ING GOOD. Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be stuck in my head as Conquest now."

Other episodes of TV that have earned a 9.9 rating include Six Feet Under's 'Everyone's Waiting', BoJack Horseman's 'The View From Halfway Down', and Star Wars: The Clone War's 'Victory and Death'.

Invincible season 3 is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our Invincible season 3 review or get up to speed on everything we know so far about Invincible season 4.

See more TV Shows News
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible fans are reeling from the season 3 finale, calling it the best episode of the Amazon show and some of the best animated TV ever
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison
Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 review: "Bigger, better, faster, stronger"
Invincible season 3
How many episodes are in Invincible season 3 on Prime Video?
Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 continues the superhero show's streak by debuting with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
Latest in Superhero Shows
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias
Jack Quaid as Hughie in The Boys
Jack Quaid’s favorite The Boys moment is an iconic scene that was actually more dangerous than you think
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible fans are reeling from the season 3 finale, calling it the best episode of the Amazon show and some of the best animated TV ever
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison
Invincible
Invincible season 4 release date speculation, story, cast, and more
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
Latest in News
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals developer NetEase sued by State of Decay co-creator for $900 million following claims of "false and defamatory statements"
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans are convinced Daredevil has a new, black suit in season 2 thanks to new set photos
More about superhero shows
Jack Quaid as Hughie in The Boys

Jack Quaid’s favorite The Boys moment is an iconic scene that was actually more dangerous than you think
Invincible season 3 ending

Invincible fans are reeling from the season 3 finale, calling it the best episode of the Amazon show and some of the best animated TV ever
A reviewer turning the modules of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot

Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot review: “Its novel concept of a spinning, modular design is hamstrung by its lack of options”
See more latest
Most Popular
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals developer NetEase sued by State of Decay co-creator for $900 million following claims of "false and defamatory statements"
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans are convinced Daredevil has a new, black suit in season 2 thanks to new set photos
Avowed screenshot showing companion Kai wielding a pistol in one hand and short sword in the other while facing a large reddish-orange bug-like creature
Avowed DLC seems likelier than ever as Obsidian Entertainment promises "ongoing support" and a roadmap coming soon
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson in Red One
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks his silence on being cast in Martin Scorsese's new movie, calling it the "most creatively inspiring time" of his career
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 post-credits scene is a tease for a hellish comic storyline adaptation that Robert Kirkman "never got around to doing"
A Final Fantasy 14 character points to something off the screen as two others in the background watch on
Final Fantasy 14's 7.2 patch launches in under 2 weeks, kicking off a run of MMO content that the community has been waiting for since Dawntrail launched last year
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot of a Mega Lucario standing in a street.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is breaking years of tradition to get 10+ age rating, and I think I might know why