Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias

Invincible season 3's finale has beaten out the likes of Attack on Titan, Better Call Saul, and Doctor Who to become one of the second highest-rated TV episodes ever on IMDb. The closer is currently rated 9.9 on the platform, marking it a runner-up to Breaking Bad's 'Ozymandias' – and matching Succession's 'Connor's Wedding', 'Battle of the Bastards' from Game of Thrones, and more.

The most recent episode of the hit Prime Video series released on March 13, directed by showrunner Robert Kirkman, and saw Mark (Steven Yeun) seemingly kill Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with the help of Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and her skin-melting abilities. Later, though, it's revealed that Cecil (Walton Goggins) captured a comatose Conquest and has imprisoned him underground, with the intention of interrogating him about the Viltrum Empire.

Elsewhere, Darkblood (Clancy Brown) took steps to reinstate himself as Hell's ruler by meeting with a demon and plotting to exploit a powerful being on Earth.

"That might have possibly been the greatest episode of animated tv I've ever laid my eyes upon easily the best episode in invincible i am absolutely speechless," a fan tweeted of the episode, alongside many others who rushed to X to praise it.

"PEAK EPISODE with good animation," wrote another. "What an improvement from the comics. Improving Eve's powerset, drawing parallels, AND THAT NEW CONQUEST MONOLOGUE WAS SO F***ING GOOD. Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be stuck in my head as Conquest now."

Other episodes of TV that have earned a 9.9 rating include Six Feet Under's 'Everyone's Waiting', BoJack Horseman's 'The View From Halfway Down', and Star Wars: The Clone War's 'Victory and Death'.

Invincible season 3 is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our Invincible season 3 review or get up to speed on everything we know so far about Invincible season 4.