Two years after first teasing it, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has arrived in Invincible – and he could be the show's best villain yet

Conquest is here

Mark in Invincible season 3
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Over two years after teasing his involvement in the Invincible series, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has arrived – and he's voicing a villain that everyone hoped he would play.

Fittingly, the Negan actor picked the worst possible time to show up. Fresh from stopping the Invincible War as an entire multiverse's worth of Marks flooded into his world, Invincible (Steven Yeun) is exhausted and desperately trying to help rebuild major cities.

Enter Conquest. "Stand ready for my arrival, worm," the Viltrumite snaps at Mark. "You were given orders. You were given time. You were given more leeway than most and, yet, I find this planet unprepared for the arrival of our Viltrum Empire."

Conquest in Invincible season 3

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Mark, though, isn't in the mood. "This isn't a good time," he replies. Conquest explains that's why he's here – because they "anticipated" his resistance, and why they sent him to deal with the matter.

So, who is Conquest? That would be telling, but (if it follows the comics) he's an immensely powerful figure that has a huge bearing on Mark's future as a hero. His power level also matches that of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), meaning that Invincible is in for the fight of his life as the two collide at the end of Invincible season 3's penultimate episode.

The Invincible season 3 finale synopsis was even released earlier this year, teasing the arrival of Conquest. It reads: "With the world still reeling, a dangerous stranger arrives – testing Mark to his limits and beyond."

Of course, The Walking Dead fans will be all too aware of what happened the last time characters played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Steven Yeun faced down on screen.

In The Walking Dead season 6's finale, Negan strode onto the scene and brutally killed several members of Rick's group thanks to his trusty barbed wire bat Lucille – including Glenn (Steven Yeun).

Let's just hope Steven Yeun's character gets away with his face still intact this time.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

