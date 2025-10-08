Gen V season 2 episode 6 explained: Is Annabeth a supe? Who is the burned-up man?

Gen V season 2 is well underway... and we might've just had our most explosive episode yet.

We're six episodes into the new season, and things are finally starting to make sense... kind of. We get not one, but two revelations that change the stakes and up the ante in a way that we definitely did not see coming. It all might seem a little confusing, but that's why we've briefly recapped the episode and answered the biggest questions.

Scroll on down for a brief recap of episode 6, as well as answers you might have about Gen V season episode 6. Warning: There are spoilers for Gen V season 2 ahead, so make sure you're caught up with the first three episodes before continuing.

Gen V season 2 episode 6 recap

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Annabeth wakes up from the whole being brought back from the dead thing and is (understandably) hesitant to trust Marie. In fact, the entire gang is both bewildered and a little afraid now that they know Marie is the most powerful supe in the universe. Now freed from their cells, Annabeth, Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Cate make a run for it – but Annabeth leads them through a back way. Just when they think they've hit a dead end, she closes her eyes... and is able to sense that Sam is about to burst through the wall and take down the guards. The group escapes in a truck and plans to head for the Canadian border, though Annabeth, who definitely did not sign up for all of this, demands to be let out – but the group ends up at an abandoned daycare building instead.

After getting a help message out to Harper, Marie and Annabeth have a tense discussion about the fact that Annabeth is most definitely a supe. "Sometimes, I'll get a sense of something, but it doesn't always happen," Annabeth explains, to which Cate replies: "You're a pre-cog." Elsewhere, Cipher breaks into Polarity's house while he's in the middle of having a particularly debilitating neuro-tear attack. When Harper contacts Polarity to tell him that Marie, Emma, and the gang are safe, Cipher takes over his body and asks for the location. After being alerted by Cipher, Vikor breaks into the daycare with the intent of kidnapping Marie. Just as the group thinks they can't win against him, a seemingly harmless young girl walks into the middle of the fight. She smiles sweetly before Medusa-like tentacles appear from her face and furiously bite off Vikor's head. Stan Edgar, the former CEO of Vought, appears and lets them know that the young girl is his granddaughter... and that her mother was Victoria Neuman. Edgar tells Marie that he's here for her (most likely because he also knows that she's the most powerful supe in the universe), but she refuses to go unless her friends can come with.

Edgar takes the group to his top-secret underground bomb-proof bunker, and proceeds to tell Marie that he knows she's different than the other supes. He explains that Project Odessa was created by Godolkin with the purpose of creating god-tier supes that are more powerful than the rest (much like Homelander). He then drops the bombshell that Marie and Homelander were the only successful supes to come out of Project Odessa, as all of the other children died. However, Marie was initially considered a failure as she didn't come into her powers until later in life (i.e. the day she accidentally killed her parents). Edgar goes on to explain that Cipher apparently dedicated his life's work to replicating what Godolkin did... but that there's no evidence Godolkin even died in that fire in the first place. It all clicks into place for Jordan and Cate: the old man being kept in that hyperbaric chamber has to be Thomas Godolkin.

Elsewhere, Cipher tells Polarity that he plans to kill off every "lesser" supe one by one and "cull the herd." The episode ends with Marie, once again, sneaking out to carry out her own mission: If Edgar won't let her and her friends leave the bunker to find Godolkin and figure out how to stop Cipher. In a sweet moment of sisterhood, Annabeth runs after her.

Is Annabeth a supe?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In short, yes. While we don't know the scope of her powers exactly, it appears that Annabeth is able to predict the future... but only in the next five or so minutes. She knew to bring Marie and co. to the restricted section of the hospital and to that dead end, because she could feel that Sam was coming. She's also able to get Marie, Jordan, and Care out of harm's way when Vikor throws his hammer through the daycare walls. Annabeth also doesn't know when she received Compound V (as her parents were dead before she could ask), but explains that she sometimes gets "a sense of something," but that it "doesn't always happen." TLDR: she gets visions but can't control when, much like Emma can't control when she becomes big or small, or how long it took for Marie to control her own blood powers.

Cate says that this type of supe is known as a "pre-cog." There are no other pre-cogs in the Boys universe that we know it, though Mindstorm (RIP) possessed similar powers... though his were a bit more akin to Cate's by way of hearing thoughts and reading minds. Sister Sage's ability to "predict" things is based on her superhuman intelligence. This means that Annabeth may very well be one of a kind.

How does Stan Edgar fit into Gen V season 2?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Edgar, like every other egomaniac in a position of power in this show, wants Marie. We're still not sure how he got wind of what was going on, given that he's been hiding in an underground bunker ever since Homelander took control of essentially the entire world at the end of The Boys season 4, but he knew that tracking Vikor would lead him to Marie's whereabouts. He, like Cipher and Sister Sage, also knows that Marie is the only other supe that could defeat Homelander... because she and Homelander were the only successful supes to come out of Project Odessa.

Initially, Edgar plans to make a deal with Marie where they essentially team up to regain control of Vought and stop Homelander. Edgar takes this all back, however, after learning that Thomas Godolkin could potentially be alive. Godolkin developed all of the technology (i.e. the sound frequencies and shock collars) that inhibits supes from using their powers. He believes that Godolkin could not only stop Cipher, but be the key to taking down Homelander. However, he doesn't seem too keen about leaving his bunker to find out.

Who is the burned-up man?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

While we don't know for sure... it definitely seems like the burned-up old man in that hyperbaric chamber is none other than Dr. Thomas Godolkin, the scientist behind one of the most successful variations of Compound V, the founder of the Odessa project (aka. how Marie obtained her powers), and the only other person besides Marie that could save the world at this point. When asked why Cipher would be keeping Godolkin alive all this time, Edgar poses the theory that Cipher is keeping him as a trophy of sorts... and plans to use his knowledge to destroy the world. It's possible that Cipher wants to use Godolkin to "cull the herd" and destroy any supes he deems are less than godlike. It's likely that we'll get the grand reveal in episode 7.

Gen V season 2 is streaming now, with the first six episodes in tow. All other episodes are set to drop weekly. For more, check out our Gen V season 2 review, or make sure you never miss an episode with our Gen V season 2 release schedule.