While Blade and Deadpool 4 movies might not be coming any time soon, Black Panther 3 is said to be "creating excitement" at Marvel

After a tough couple of years getting back on the horse for Marvel, it looks like the studio is most looking forward to Sinners director Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 3.

According to Variety, Marvel is feeling optimistic about the movie. Ideas for Coogler’s threequel are "percolating," with the movie already "creating excitement internally," over at Marvel. This is certainly an exciting update, since the second movie released back in 2022.

As for the long gestating Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali, and a potential Deadpool 4, the studio “is feeling no sense of urgency” on these projects. This is all part of Marvel looking to prioritize quality over quantity. In fact, now that The Fantastic Four: First Steps has hit screens, we won’t see another Marvel movie on the big screen until Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026, followed by Avengers: Doomsday.

Not much is known about Black Panther 3, and by Variety’s report, it sounds as though the movie is still in very early development. However, we do know that Denzel Washington will star, and director Ryan Coogler is thinking up a part for him. This marks a beautiful full-circle moment for the Gladiator 2 actor, as Washington actually quietly funded acting lessons for original Black Panther star, the late Chadwick Boseman, when he was first starting out.

Although we may not see Black Panther 3 for a few years at least, fans can still get their fix with new animated series Eyes of Wakanda. The four-episode-long show follows "brave Wakandan warriors" who "must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda," as per Disney Plus. The series is directed by Todd Harris, who worked as a storyboard artist on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Eyes of Wakanda premieres on Disney Plus on August 1. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.