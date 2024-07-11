James Gunn unveils official Superman logo that's both nostalgic and new - and fans don't know how to feel

James Gunn has unveiled the official logo for his upcoming Superman movie starring David Corenswet as the official Man of Steel – and fans are divided.

Though the logo might look like a more modern design, the shape itself is based on the symbol Superman wears in the comic Kingdom Come – but with the classic yellow-and-red color scheme instead of the comic's grittier red and black. Fans have been quick to compare the logo to that of Henry Cavill's Superman, which does have a bigger, and clearer S shape and is outlined in red – whereas the new logo has a small yellow outline around the red part of the shield (a callback to the Fleischer cartoons of the 1940s).

"It’s absolutely perfect," one fan said.

"Have to say it barely looks like an S though," one person wrote.

"What’s that? Because it’s not the Superman logo…" said someone else.

"People crying about this feeling 'too modern' as if it hasn’t been around for decades," said another.

"That's basically [the] Alex Ross Superman logo. It looks awesome. You just can't move on from Cavill," someone tweeted.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I’m no one to get too hung up on a logo, but this one does nothing for me," wrote someone else.

Repost @JamesGunn - In exactly one year #Superman opens all over the world. pic.twitter.com/cuFbOXoHbBJuly 11, 2024

Gunn also recently shared a first look at Corenswet in the full suit, which prompted fans to pore over the details. All we know for certain is that Gunn pulled from many different iterations of ol' Kal-El to make what truly feels like an homage to the classic American hero.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our full breakdown of the new suit, or, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.