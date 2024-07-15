Giancarlo Esposito deepens the mystery of his Captain America 4 villain, by revealing no one has guessed the character's identity yet

Giancarlo Esposito is certainly playing someone in upcoming Marvel sequel Captain America 4, but everyone is super in the dark as to who. Not even the movie's first teaser explicitly identified him, despite the fact that he features a fair bit in it...

Since, fans have been practically placing bets as to who the Better Call Saul star's character is online, throwing out suggestions like X-Men associate and gun-toting SHIELD agent G.W. Bridge. According to the actor, though, no one has accurately guessed right so far.

"The character I'm playing is a badass. That always excites me. For me to develop that character in line with the character's inception is a fascinating art for me," Esposito said at Fanboy Expo in Knoxville (via ComicBookMovie) recently. "I had an incredible time shooting it. I'm not telling you who I'm playing... People are trying to guess and no one has guessed correctly yet."

Directed by The Cloverfield Paradox's Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson come into his own as the eponymous shield-wielder, with the help of original super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), and more. Tim Blake Nelson, Rosa Salazar, Liv Tyler, and Harrison Ford, whose Red Hulk was revealed in the first trailer last week, round out the cast.

Captain America 4, or Captain America: Brave New World as it's officially titled, arrives on February 14, 2025, having been pushed back from its initial May 3 and July 26, 2024 release dates. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.