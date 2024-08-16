After losing out on Deadpool and Wolverine cameo, Halle Berry reveals what it'd take to get her to reprise another major role

Halle Berry might not have returned as Storm in Deadpool and Wolverine, but she's open to reprising another of her iconic roles.

Berry played Catwoman in the 2004 movie of the same name, and, while it's ended up pretty infamous for all the wrong reasons, in the era of nostalgic cameos, anything is possible – so what would it take for Berry to return as Catwoman?

"Maybe, if I could direct it," Berry told Jimmy Fallon on if she would return to the role. Berry made her directorial debut with 2020's Bruise, a movie she also starred in.

"What I'm happy about is the children have found it now on the internet – the kids love it. It's so vindicating, because now they're saying it's cool, and what the heck was everybody's problem with it?" she also reflected of Catwoman.

As for Deadpool and Wolverine, Berry said she was willing to reprise her X-Men role, but was never asked. "Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me," Berry revealed.

