The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more

Eyes of Wakanda

US/UK

Disney Plus

Spinning out of the Black Panther movies, the latest addition to the MCU is this four-episode animated anthology, which tracks the history of the Hatut Zeraze – also known as the War Dogs. These elite Wakandan spies are tasked with a dangerous mission: to infiltrate nations that have stolen artefacts and technology and bring them home at any cost.

The four stories here each focus on new characters in different time periods, and are all set before the present day of the MCU. All four episodes are available to watch from August 1.

My Oxford Year

UK/US

Netflix

This romantic comedy, adapted from Julia Whelan's novel of the same name, looks like this year's The Fault in our Stars – and indeed it shares some of the same producers. Sofia Carson plays Anna De La Vega, a young American student who moves to the UK to study at the prestigious Oxford university. There she meets a handsome young teacher named Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest) and, after the obligatory hating each other's guts period, the two quickly strike up a tempestuous romance.

Everything seems great and "fun" between the two, but Jamie is holding something back: a dark secret that may yet tear the young couple apart. Directed by Iain Morris – who created the much-loved UK TV comedy The Inbetweeners – this looks like the ideal mix of laughter and tears.

Death of a Unicorn

US/UK

HBO Max

Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega star in A24's latest artful shocker – though this one has far more laughs than the likes of Midsommar. Ortega plays teenager Ridley, who is about to spend a weekend with her grieving father Elliot Kintner (Rudd) and his boss, the pharmaceutical giant Odell Leopold (Richard E. Grant) when they accidentally hit a unicorn with their car. That leads to the discovery of the health benefits that can be derived from the unicorn's horn – and Leopold is keen to exploit it.

The feature debut of writer and director Alex Scharfman is a bonkers mix of satire, father/daughter bonding movie, and gross out creature feature. Not all of the gags land, but it's still a funny and spirited film that will keep you guessing where it's about to go next.

South Park season 27

US

Paramount Plus

The perennially offensive animated comedy returned for its 27th season last week. The series, which is nominally about the adventures of four school kids in small town Colorado, has never been afraid of stirring up a little controversy, and boy, did it do that in spades with a first episode, which made fun of President Trump – and then some.

The result is that the long-running show is being talked about more outside of its die-hard fanbase than it has been in years, just in time to give the new season a boost. There's seemingly lots more of the show to come, too... Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have just signed a new deal worth $1.5 billion with Paramount Plus, which should generate more gobsmacked, guilty LOLs for years to come.

The Phoenician Scheme

US/UK

Peacock

Wes Anderson's latest movie is also one of his funniest in recent years. Benicio del Toro stars as business tycoon Zsa-Zsa Korda, now the subject of multiple assassination attempts. Faced with the likelihood of his impending doom, he tries to reconnect with his only daughter, Liesl, who has spent the last few years as a Catholic novice (played with deadpan charm by Mia Threapleton). Liesl is sceptical about his intentions, but as the two go on the run, genuine bonds starts to form, both between father and daughter, and between Leisl and Michael Cera's Bjørn, one of Zsa-Zsa's assistants who is carrying a secret.

You likely already know by now whether Wes Anderson's highly-mannered movies are your cup of tea or not. This one is definitely on the more arch side of things, but it's as technically impressive as ever and often laugh-out-loud funny.

The Sandman, 'Death: The High Cost of Living'

US/UK

Netflix

The Sandman's main arc may have already wrapped up, but fans won't want to miss this final bonus episode. Adapted from the popular comics limited series, Death: The High Cost of Living, this one-off special focuses entirely on Dream's sister, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) as she spends a day on Earth as a mortal.

The episode was not made available to press at the time of writing, but assuming that it follows the same path as the comics, then it will follow Death as she encounters a suicidal young man, Sexton (played by Colin Morgan) and tries to show him how much life still has to offer. Expect a touching and moving send off to Netflix's fantasy saga.

