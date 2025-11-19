New on Netflix in December 2025: all the latest movies and shows streaming this month

If you're looking for a comprehensive list of what's streaming on Netflix in December 2025 then you're in the right place! On this page you'll find a list of all the shows and movies that are arriving in December, as well as our selection of some of the must watch titles.

Netflix is one of the biggest and best streaming services there is. It has a huge range of TV shows, movies, documentaries, comedy specials, and sports events – and with the end of the year approaching there's some real big hitters. This month you can look forward to a new Knives Out mystery, the return of Emily in Paris, the final ever episodes of Stranger Things, and much more besides.

Pick of the month for December 2025

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daniel Craig's charismatic super sleuth Benoit Blanc returns for a third Knives Out mystery from director Rian Johnson. Wake Up Dead Man (the title comes from a U2 song) finds Blanc trying to solve a mysterious murder linked to Catholic priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor).

The casting is, as ever with these films, immaculate. Joining Craig will be Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, and many more famous faces. Johnson's plotting remains water-tight, too, the central mystery as devious and satisfying as in the original Knives Out film. Both Johnson and Craig seem perfectly happy to keep making these movies. As long as they stay this good, we'll keep showing up for them.

Emily in Paris season 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

The hit comedy returns for a fifth run. This time around Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will find herself divided between Paris and Rome following her romance with handsome Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) as Agence Grateau opens an Italian office. That doesn't mean she's leaving France behind entirely, however, or her occasional love interest Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who has finally realized that Emily is the woman for him. Is he too late to win her back?

Emily in Paris is one of Netflix's biggest shows, with season 4 hitting the number one spot on the Netflix Global Top 10 and notching up an impressive 19.9 million views in its first four days. Season 5 sounds like it will be bigger, better, and more romantic than ever before.

Stranger Things season 5: The Finale

(Image credit: Netflix)

Yes, we included this last month too, but the final season of Stranger Things is a huge moment for what has become one of the biggest TV sensations of the 21st century so far. Stranger Things season 5 will bring to a close the story of Eleven, Will, Mike, Hopper, and the rest of the gang as they take on the evil Vecna one final time. Will they be able to stop him once and for all and save not only Hawkins, but the rest of the world?

The Duffer Brothers have promised that season 5 will bring the story full circle, tying in neatly with the events of the first season. Can they pull it off and deliver a fully satisfying conclusion? You can find out for yourself when the new season's second batch of episodes drops on Christmas Day (because what could be more festive than supernatural horror?) and then with the grand finale on December 31.

Streaming on Netflix in December 2025

(Image credit: Paramount)

December 1, 2025

All The Empty Rooms (Documentary)

CoComelon Lane: Season 6 (Series)

Love is Blind: Italy (Series)

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler (Series)

Playing Gracie Darling (Series)

Troll 2 (Movie)

A League of Their Own (Movie)

As Good as It Gets (Movie)

Bad Teacher (Movie)

Big Momma's House (Movie)

Big Momma's House 2 (Movie)

Brightburn (Movie)

Burlesque (Movie)

Cheaper by the Dozen (Movie)

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (Movie)

Christmas Break-In (Movie)

Downton Abbey (Movie)

Godzilla (Movie)

Hollow Man (Movie)

Joy for Christmas (Movie)

Kung Fu Panda (Movie)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (Movie)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (Movie)

Little Women (Movie)

Pulp Fiction (Movie)

Stripes (Movie)

The Ugly Truth (Movie)

Victoria: Seasons 1-3 (Series)

What Lies Beneath (Movie)

The Wolf of Wall Street (Movie)

Zero Dark Thirty (Movie)

December 2, 2025

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 2 (Series)

Matt Rife: Unwrapped - A Christmas Crowd Work Special (Comedy)

December 3, 2025

My Secret Santa (Movie)

The Northman (Movie)

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 3 (Series)

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration (Series)

December 4, 2025

A Lot Like Christmas (Movie)

The Abandons (Series)

The Believers: Season 2 (Series)

Forrest Gump (Movie)

Fugue State 1986 (Series)

I Wish You Had Told Me (Movie)

Lali: Time to Step Up (Series)

Mean Girls (Movie)

Mean Girls 2025 (Movie)

December 5, 2025

Jay Kelly (Movie)

Love and Wine (Movie)

The Making of Jay Kelly (Documentary)

The New Yorker at 100 (Documentary)

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (Movie)

The Price of Confession (Series)

Owning Manhattan: Season 2 (Series)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

December 7, 2025

Babylon (Movie)

Cast Away (Movie)

December 8, 2025

Elmo and Mark Rober's Merry Giftmas (Movie)

December 9, 2025

Badly in Love (Series)

Blood Coast: Season 2 (Series)

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within (Documentary)

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7 (Series)

December 10, 2025

The Accident: Season 2 (Series)

Record of Ragnarok: Season 3 (Series)

Simon Cowell: The Next Act (Documentary)

December 11, 2025

The Fakenapping (Movie)

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2 (Series)

Lost in the Spotlight (Movie)

Man Vs Baby (Series)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2 (Series)

The Town (Series)

December 12, 2025

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (Series)

City of Shadows (Series)

Home for Christmas: Season 3 (Series)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Movie)

December 13, 2025

The Talented Mr. Ripley (Movie)

December 14, 2025

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Movie)

December 15, 2025

A Cowboy Christmas Romance (Movie)

Christmas at the Chalet (Movie)

The Christmas Classic (Movie)

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm (Movie)

The Creature Cases: Chapter 6 (Series)

December 16, 2025

Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2 (Series)

Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 (Series)

December 17, 2025

The Manny: Season 3 (Series)

Murder in Monaco (Documentary)

What's In The Box? (Series)

(Image credit: Netflix)

December 18, 2025

10DANCE (Movie)

Emily in Paris: Season 5 (Series)

December 19, 2025

A Time For Bravery (Movie)

Breakdown: 1975 (Documentary)

The Great Flood (Movie)

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day (Sports)

December 22, 2025

The Closer: Seasons 1-7 (Series)

Elway (Documentary)

Sicily Express (Series)

December 23, 2025

Eden (Movie)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 3 (Series)

December 24, 2025

Downton Abbey: A New Era (Movie)

Goodbye June (Movie)

Tom Segura: Teacher (Comedy)

December 25, 2025

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders (Sport)

Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings (Sport)

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 (Series)

December 26, 2025

Cover-Up (Documentary)

December 29, 2025

Members Only: Palm Beach (Series)

December 30, 2025

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story (Documentary)

Ricky Gervais: Mortality (Comedy)

December 31, 2025