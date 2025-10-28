New on Disney Plus in November 2025: all the latest movies and shows streaming this month

If you're looking for a comprehensive list of everything that's streaming on Disney Plus in November 2025 then you've come to the right place! On this page you'll find our guide to every show and movie hitting the streamer this month, as well as our pick of the three must watch titles.

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services out there, with some big name franchises as well as intriguing one-offs. This month will see a lavish new behind-the-scenes deep dive into the Avatar movies ahead of the third film hitting theaters in December. There's also a wonderful companion piece to Peter Jackson's landmark Get Back documentary in The Beatles Anthology – remastered and with a brand new episode that brings the series bang up-to-date.

Pick of the month for November 2025

Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films

(Image credit: Disney)

Looking forward to returning to the world of Pandora for the third time in this December's Avatar: Fire and Ash? This two-part documentary will offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at James Cameron's epic saga. The series concentrates on the making of the hugely successful second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as providing a tantalizing glimpse at the next instalment. Providing insight along the way will be Cameron himself, alongside stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, producer Jon Landau, and a host of visual effects creatives and other production staff.

People have a tendency to underestimate the staying power of the Avatar movies, but the huge takings for The Way of Water – over $2bn at the box office! – suggest there's still plenty of interest in Cameron's meticulously crafted world.

The Beatles Anthology

(Image credit: Disney / Apple)

This groundbreaking documentary has been restored and remastered for a new generation. Featuring a vast wealth of rare material, The Beatles Anthology tracks the Fab Four from their earliest days through the highs of Beatlemania, their incredible growth from rock 'n' roll band to groundbreaking sonic innovators, and to their eventual sad breakup.

Veteran fans will know that The Beatles Anthology was previously in eight parts. This new version adds an extra episode that will cover the band members in their later years, including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the late George Harrison returning to the studio in the 1990s when they first worked on the Anthology project, and recorded songs 'Free as a Bird' and 'Real Love'. For fans of the band, as well as casual admirers and those new to their work, this is essential viewing.

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

(Image credit: Disney)

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth stars in this deeply personal and moving documentary that sees him embark on a motorcycle journey across Australia, from Melbourne to the Northern Territories, with his father Craig, who was recently diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer's disease. Their journey is guided by dementia specialist, Dr. Suraj Samtani, whose research has found (along with a global study of more than 40,000 people) that the risks of dementia are significantly reduced when people maintain regular social interactions.

As they travel the country, the father and son revisit people and places from their past in an attempt to rekindle memories and strengthen their bond. Expect insights into their relationship and a travelogue of some of the stunning scenery of this beautiful country.

Streaming on Disney Plus in November 2025

November 1, 2025

(Image credit: Disney / National Geographic)

CoComelon JJ's Animal Time seasons 1-3 (Series)

Joy to the World (Movie)

November 2, 2025

Traveling with Snow Man (Series)

November 4, 2025

Dancing with the Stars season 34 (Series)

November 5, 2025

Ancient Aliens season 21 (Series)

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Series - new episode)

November 7, 2025

Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films (Series)

Life-Size (Movie)

Love+War (Documentary)

The Worst Trip Around the World (Series)

Disney+: Seventeen: Our Chapter (Series)

November 8, 2025

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Event)

November 11, 2025

Dancing with the Stars season 34 (Series)

November 12, 2025

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Series)

Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (Series)

November 13, 2025

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 (Series)

November 14, 2025

Botched Bariatrics season 1 (Series)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails (Movie)

Madame Web (Movie)

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Series)

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Movie)

November 18, 2025

Dancing with the Stars season 34 (Series)

Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse season 4 (Series)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Series)

(Image credit: Disney)

November 19, 2025

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Series)

November 21, 2025

Biography: Dolly Parton (Documentary)

A Day Late and a Dollar Short (Movie)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (Series)

A House on Fire Tempting Fate (Movie)

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Series)

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Movie)

November 22, 2025

Christmas Cookie Challenge (Series)

November 24, 2025

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember (Documentary)

November 25, 2025

Dancing with the Stars season 34 (Series)

November 26, 2025

The Beatles Anthology (Series)

Chibi Tiny Tales season 5 (Series)

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Series)

Kiff season 2 (Series)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends season 4 (Series)

November 27, 2025

The Beatles Anthology (Series)

November 28, 2025

The Beatles Anthology (Series)

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol (Movie)

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Series)

November 29, 2025

Holiday Baking Championship (Series)

November 30, 2025