The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we're back with another batch of streaming recommendations to tide you over until Monday morning – and it's a movie-heavy crop of titles this week. First up, new Damon-Affleck collaboration and heist comedy The Instigators is out now on Apple TV Plus after a limited theatrical run earlier this month. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus elsewhere, and a black-and-white version of Godzilla Minus One has arrived on Netflix.

In the US, Peacock subscribers can catch Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer in new drama The Bikeriders, while UK Netflix viewers can add BJ Novak's directorial debut, the dark comedy thriller Vengeance, to their watch list. As for TV shows, The Umbrella Academy season 4 is out now on Netflix, bringing the superhero comic book adaptation to a close.

The Umbrella Academy season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy returns for a fourth and final season on Netflix. The Hargreeves siblings are living normal lives without powers – until they're needed for one last mission. Long-held questions are finally answered, new faces (one of which is played by The Last of Us' Nick Offerman) are thrown into the mix, and, predictably, there's an impending apocalypse to prevent as the comic book adaptation comes to an end. All six episodes are streaming now.

The Instigators

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck star in The Instigators, a new heist comedy from Apple TV Plus. Directed by Edge of Tomorrow helmer Doug Liman, the duo play a pair of thieves who go on the run after a botched job – with one of their therapists in tow. As well as starring, Damon produced the movie with his frequent collaborator Ben Affleck, and the cast also includes Hong Chau, Alfred Molina, Ving Rhames, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Set 300 years after 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, Caesar (Andy Serkis) is now dead and the latest installment in the Apes franchise instead picks up with young chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) in a very different world. The civilization founded by Caesar has splintered into different clans, and humans have regressed to a feral state and a life in the shadows. Directed by Wes Ball, the movie also stars William H. Macy, The Witcher's Freya Allan, The Orville's Peter Macon, and Severance's Dichen Lachman.

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

(Image credit: Toho)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

One of 2023's best monster movies is now available to watch in black and white. Set in post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One follows former kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) who, plagued by survivor's guilt, ends up fighting against Godzilla with the crew of his mine removal ship. The film was praised for its tension and action, but also its emotional resonance, as Shikishima finds an unlikely but touching family with other loners and survivors.

The Bikeriders

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: US

Watch now: Peacock

The Bikeriders, the latest movie from Take Shelter director Jeff Nichols, is now streaming on Peacock. Based on real-life accounts, the film follows the exploits of a Chicago biker gang in the '60s. Austin Butler stars as one of its members, wildcard Benny, while Jodie Comer is his love interest Kathy and Tom Hardy is gang leader Johnny. The cast also includes Michael Shannon, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, and Challengers' Mike Faist.

Industry season 3

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Tense corporate drama Industry returns for a third season – and there are some new players entering the corporate world. In the wake of Harper (Myha'la) getting fired at the end of season 2, her former colleagues find themselves involved with the CEO of a green tech company, played by Game of Thrones' Kit Harington. New episodes will air every Sunday. The new season is expected to arrive in the UK via BBC iPlayer later this year, but it doesn't have a release date across the pond yet.

Vengeance

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

The Office's BJ Novak made his directorial debut back in 2022 with dark comedy thriller Vengeance, in which he also stars. He plays Ben, a journalist from New York City who travels down south to investigate the murder of a woman he once hooked up with. Succession's J. Smith Cameron, Issa Rae, and Boyd Holbrook also star, and Jason Blum is on board as a producer.

