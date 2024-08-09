Netflix responds to Arcane season 2, Terminator Zero, and more leak, says its team is "aggressively taking action"

Netflix says it's "aggressively taking action" after several of its upcoming titles were leaked.

Earlier this week, the likes of Spellbound, Terminator Zero, Dandadan, Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain, and Arcane season 2 were uploaded to Twitter and 4Chan, and then circulated across wider platforms online. Content varied from screenshots and clips to entire seasons, making it one of the streamer's worst breaches in history.

"One of our post production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online," Netflix said in a statement to The Wrap. "Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down."

In response to the leak, animator Kass Chapa previously tweeted: "This is our hard work. It is meant to be released on its due date, something we, as animators, really look forward to. It is incredibly disrespectful and just straight up annoying. You think you are doing some kind of service to the community but you are not."

Subscribers need not have even waited that long to watch the aforementioned titles legitimately, with Terminator Zero premiering on August 29, Dandadan out in October, and Spellbound and Arcane season 2 coming in November.

Based on the battle arena game League of Legends, Arcane centers on sisters Powder and Vi, as they find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing conflict between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly Zaun. The outing charts their respective journeys from rebellious, hopeful youngsters to 'The Piltover Enforcer' and the violent and manic anarchist Jinx, as Powder's better known in the source material, as they find themselves on darkly different paths.

The starry voice cast includes the likes of Kevin Alejandro, Jason Spisak, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Reed Shannon, Harry Potter's Katie Leung, Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell, and Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld.

