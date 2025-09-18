6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (September 19 - 21)

This week, our list of the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming is more diverse and exciting than ever. From the return of The Boys' brutally violent spin-off to Netflix's latest addictive thriller series and Pixar's underappreciated new animated movie, there's something for everyone here – you just have to take your pick for tonight.

Below, we've put together a list of six great movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Hulu that should be on your radar right now. We've found the best new releases from the best streaming services out there so you don't have to, and some of these titles have the potential to become streaming favorites this year alongside shows like Andor season 2 and movies like KPop Demon Hunters.

With plenty of upcoming movies and some of the best shows arriving on streaming soon, you're going to need to stay up to date so you don't miss a thing. Keep reading for our guide on the best streaming titles this week, including Jude Law's new show Black Rabbit and the season finale of Jason Momoa's Chief of War.

New TV shows

Black Rabbit (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Starring Jude Law and Ozark star Jason Bateman, Netflix's new thriller series Black Rabbit is going to become your next binge-watch. Set against the backdrop of New York's intense nightlife scene, the show already has an average 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is definitely promising. Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Rebel Moon's Cleopatra Coleman, and Succession's Dagmara Dominczyk complete the main cast.

The story follows two brothers pushed to the edge by old traumas that threaten to come to the surface and bring ruin to their lives. Jake Friedkin (Law) is the charismatic owner of the restaurant Black Rabbit, which is set to become one of the hottest places in town, but when his brother Vince (Bateman) returns unexpectedly, trouble soon follows.

Black Rabbit is available to stream on Netflix from September 18. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Gen V season 2 (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Gen V is finally back ahead of The Boys season 5 next year, so make sure you follow the new episodes. With Chace Crawford’s The Deep and Erin Moriarty's Starlight set to make appearances, this new season of the spin-off will be key to understanding what's going on in the world of The Boys. In fact, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that it will give us our "first real, solid peek into how Homelander has changed the world."

"As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever," reads the official synopsis. "Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus."

Gen V season 2 is premiering on Amazon Prime on September 17. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Chief of War finale episode (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

The final episode of Jason Momoa's intense series Chief of War is finally here. If you've been enjoying the Apple TV Plus show this summer, you might want to get ready for an explosive finale, which will wrap up the story of Momoa's warrior chief Kaʻiana.

Based on true events, the show focuses on the Indigenous people of Hawai'i during their unification and colonization period in the late 18th century. Per the official synopsis, in the show Kaʻiana "travels outside of the islands as the 'most famous Hawaiian in the world', returns home and joins a bloody campaign until, at the last minute, he rebels against the unification of Hawaiʻi that took place from 1782 to 1810 under Kamehameha I."

Chief of War is available to stream on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

Elio (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Following a difficult cinema run earlier this summer, Pixar's new movie Elio is now available to watch on Disney Plus, and you should give it a chance. The film was involved in controversy after reports of massive behind-the-scenes changes, and fans accused Disney of not doing enough to promote the film to audiences. To make things worse, the film had Pixar's worst ever opening at the box office.

However, Elio is a beautiful little film that should be on your streaming radar this weekend. The story follows a young boy who accidentally becomes planet Earth's intergalactic ambassador after he makes contact with aliens and is beamed up to space. The voice cast includes Avatar's Zoe Saldaña, The Good Place's Jameela Jamil, and Oppenheimer's Matthias Schweighöfer.

Elio is available to watch on Disney Plus from September 17. For more, you can also see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Warfare (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Alex Garland's star-studded war movie Warfare is one of the most impressive movies of the year. A few months after releasing in theaters, the film is now available to stream, and it's definitely one to add to your watchlist. The cast includes Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun), Will Poulter (The Bear), Joseph Quinn (Fantastic Four), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Charles Melton (May December), Michael Gandolfini (Daredevil: Born Again), and Noah Centineo (Street Fighter), and it's a perfect follow-up to Garland's film Civil War.

Based on the real-life experiences of former U.S. Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, who co-wrote and co-directed the film, Warfare follows in real time a Navy SEAL platoon venturing through insurgent territory and the relentless, nerve-shredding operation that unfolds there.

Warfare is available to stream on HBO Max from September 12. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Swiped (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Hulu's new original movie sees Pam & Tommy star Lily James transforming into Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of the popular dating app Bumble. If you're curious about how this app came to be, Swiped has the answers, with Dan Stevens and Myha'la joining James in the main cast.

The film starts with Whitney Wolfe as a recent college grad who uses her "extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app." She went on to become the youngest female self-made billionaire, and this is her success story.

Swiped is available to stream on Hulu from September 19. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

