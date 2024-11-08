Daylight savings may have brought the darker evenings, but there are plenty of new movies and shows to get stuck into this November on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV. But how do you narrow down what to watch from everything that's new on streaming? That's where we come in.

There's no shortage of great movies and shows to watch across the best streaming services , but a good place to get started is Arcane season 2, as Act 1 of the new installment of one of the best shows on Netflix is now online. Meanwhile, The Penguin wraps up with a killer finale, which could cement The Batman spin-off as one of the best shows on Max.

And that's just the start – below we're going to run you through the best movies and shows to watch this weekend, whether you're looking for something new on Netflix in November 2024 or just want to get the most out of your Prime, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV subscription.

New movies

My Old Ass (Prime Video)

My Old Ass | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

After hitting theaters this past September, Aubrey Plaza's new comedy movie My Old Ass is now streaming on Prime Video. She plays Elliott – or one version of Elliott, at least. Maisy Stella plays her as an 18-year-old version, who encounters the 39-year-old version of herself (Plaza) during a mushroom trip on her birthday. Older Elliott has a whole host of warnings and advice for her younger self, which make younger Elliott rethink everything she thinks she knows. Margot Robbie is one of the movie's producers, and Megan Park is the writer and director.

For more, check out our My Old Ass review.

Endurance (Disney Plus)

ENDURANCE | Official Trailer | National Geographic Documentary Films - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

New National Geographic documentary Endurance tells the story of the legendary shipwreck and its discovery over a century later. The ship set sail for the Antarctic from Plymouth, England, in 1914 and became trapped in pack ice in 1915. Explorer Ernest Shackleton managed to keep his crew of 27 men alive for a whole year afterwards – and, in 2022, another team of explorers set out to find what was left of the Endurance. The movie was directed by Free Solo helmers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin and Natalie Hewit.

Poolman (Hulu)

Poolman | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Chris Pine makes his directorial debut with Poolman, a comedy mystery that the Star Trek actor also stars in. He plays Darren Barrenman, a pool cleaner for a Los Angeles apartment building. Darren is also a perpetual optimist who, inspired by Erin Brockovich, is committed to trying to make his city a better place. The cast also includes Clancy Brown, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Jurassic World Dominion's DeWanda Wise.

For more, check out our Poolman review.

New TV shows

Arcane season 2 act 1 (Netflix)

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

League of Legends spin-off Arcane returns for its second and final season on Netflix. The animated series follows two sisters, Jinx and Vi, voiced by Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld, who find themselves on opposite sides of an escalating conflict between Piltover, a utopian city, and Zaun, its oppressed underbelly. In season 2, reconciliation isn't on the horizon for the pair – or for the city.

The first three episodes are available to stream now, with the rest coming later in November. Check out our Arcane season 2 release schedule for more info.

The Penguin finale (Max)

The Penguin | Final Episode Preview | Max - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Max

The Batman spin-off The Penguin wraps up this week after an eight-week run with what's set to be a dramatic series finale. Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb's quest for power over Gotham's criminal underworld at any cost reaches a head as he faces his final stand-off against Cristin Milioti's Sofia Gigante (formerly Falcone). Sofia, of course, has her own plans, which we got an idea of with last week's cliffhanger ending and could spell trouble for Francis and Victor. And just where is Batman in all this…?

Disclaimer finale (Apple TV Plus)

DISCLAIMER* — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

The Penguin isn't the only finale streaming this week – Disclaimer comes to a close on Apple TV Plus this week. Cate Blanchett stars in the psychological thriller as an acclaimed documentary journalist who finds out she's the subject of an anonymous author's new novel, which just so happens to expose her darkest secrets. Things have gotten pretty dark as the series progresses, so we're on the edge of our seats right now – who knows, it may even land as one of the best Apple TV Plus shows. Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Indira Varma, and Lesley Manville also star in the Alfonso Cuarón-directed series.

Looking for something else to watch? Keep the Halloween spirit alive with one of the best Netflix horror movies, or one of the best movies on Disney Plus.