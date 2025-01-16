6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Jan 17 - 19)

From new seasons of the best TV shows of the moment to exciting new movies to stream right now, here are the best titles to stream this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV Plus. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to dive into the depths of the best streaming services, so we're here to help.

January is traditionally a slower month in terms of releases, but the new year is already warming up with some recent streaming hits like Netflix's new Harlan Coben series Missing You. This weekend, we're reuniting with some high-profile shows, including the anticipated second season of Apple TV's award-winning Severance, and a major Hollywood star too, as Cameron Diaz is back with Netflix's new action comedy Back in Action.

We want to make your life easier, so every week we're narrowing down the best new movies and TV shows released from each streaming platform. Whether you're on the lookout for the best shows to binge, or just want to get the most out of your subscriptions, here's what's new for this weekend.

It's still pretty cold outside, so make yourself a hot drink, and choose your next watch here.

New movies

Back in Action (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Spy Kids meets John Wick in Netflix's new original action movie Back in Action, which is available to stream this weekend. The film marks Cameron Diaz's return to acting after a 10-year hiatus, and it looks like she's having the time of her life. Directed by Horrible Bosses' Seth Gordon, this spy film is about a couple of ex-CIA agents, Matt (played by James Foxx) and Emily (Diaz), who want to leave their past behind and live as a normal family in the suburbs. Back in Action promises, well, lots of action, with the official trailer teasing set pieces like high-speed motorcycle chases and riding an avalanche in a deconstructed plane.

Unstoppable (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

If you don't know anything about the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles, you have to include Prime Video's new film on your watchlist as soon as possible. Based on Robles' autobiographical book, Unstoppable follows the professional wrestler as he overcomes the obstacles presented by being born without a leg, becoming a NCAA Division I wrestling champion. Jharrel Jerome stars as Robles, with the supporting cast including big stars like Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle.

New TV shows

Harley Quinn season 5 (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

One of the best superhero shows just released a new season! The first episode of Harley Quinn season 5 has premiered this week on Max, and it's as surprising, entertaining, and groundbreaking as ever. Instead of repeating old patterns, the new episodes get out of Gotham to show Harley and Poison Ivy moving into a new apartment across the river in Metropolis. Get ready for striking new villains and ridiculously fun twists in this new season of the show. Just like its main characters, Harley Quinn is constantly reinventing itself, and that's one of the reasons it's so great.

Abbot Elementary and Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Abbot Elementary returned for a new season last fall, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday. After the Christmas break, the award-winning show has started airing new episodes, including the two-part crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Volunteers (4x09) and this week's The Testing (4x10). Fortunately, season 4 will consist of the traditional 22 episodes, after season 3 had to be reduced down due to the Hollywood strikes. We can't wait to keep enjoying the adventures of this group of primary school teachers led by Quinta Brunson.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode 8 (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Sadly, Skeleton Crew has come to an end this week. The family-friendly Star Wars show has captivated audiences since it premiered last November, and this week Disney Plus has released the eighth and last episode of the season. Capturing the vibes of a classic Star Wars story, this coming-of-age tale follows four children who, after making a huge discovery on their planet, get lost in the galaxy and go on an adventure to get back home. Will they make it? You can find out now, as you also spot all the Easter eggs and connections to the franchise.

Severance season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

After a shocking season finale, we've had to wait three full years to come back to the world of Severance. But let's focus on the positive, the wait is over now! Season 2 of the award-winning Apple TV+ show has premiered this week, and we can't wait to unravel all the mysteries of the story. The new season doubles down on the questions, not always offering straightforward answers, but that's part of its charm. With Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and the rest of the main cast reprising their roles, the new episodes are as exciting as they are mind-bending.

