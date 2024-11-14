10 years after her last movie, Cameron Diaz teams up with Jamie Foxx in the first trailer for new Netflix action-comedy – and it's like Spy Kids meets John Wick

Back in Action | Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Following a 10-year acting hiatus, Cameron Diaz is back in action in, well, Back in Action, a new Netflix action-comedy that sees her reteam with Jamie Foxx – and it's as full of crazy-looking stunts as it is meta gags.

Directed by Horrible Bosses' Seth Gordon, the movie sees the pair play two former CIA agents hiding out in London, who are drawn back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown. Think John Wick meets Spy Kids...

In a nod to the Charlie's Angels star's comeback, its first trailer, which you can watch above, opens with Diaz's character Emily admitting, "Tonight, something clicked. For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again. I felt like the bitch again," as a series of montaged scenes see her and husband Matt (Foxx) beating up a bunch of bad guys.

Later, the couple are forced to tell their children about their secret past. "Like Jason Bourne!?" one of the youngsters exclaims, as Matt snaps back: "Yeah, but we remember stuff."

"I knew you guys were lying about something," their daughter adds, "but I never thought you were cool enough to be spies."

What follows is a series of clips of Diaz and Foxx's at the center of a buttload of action, from high-speed motorcycle chases and speedboat co-opting to riding an avalanche in a deconstructed plane.

"Just like old times, baby. Just like old times!" Matt shouts, presumably another nod to Diaz's long-awaited return to the screen and their third collaboration, which follows Any Given Sunday (1999) and Annie (2014).

While none of them feature in the teaser, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson, and Glenn Close round out the supporting cast.