With December now in full swing, there's never been a better time to cozy up in front of the TV and start making your way through your watchlist. There are plenty of new movies and shows to get stuck into on the best streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV Plus. But, to simplify things, we've narrowed down the best titles from each streamer to hit play on right now.

This weekend, you can catch Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson's NASA rom-com Fly Me to the Moon on Apple TV Plus, as well as new Star Wars and DC TV shows courtesy of Skeleton Crew and and Creature Commandos. And that's just the start – below, we get into all the best movies and shows you should be watching this weekend.

New movies

Fly Me to the Moon (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

After hitting theaters this summer, Fly Me to the Moon is now streaming on Apple TV Plus. Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star in this Space Race rom-com, set in the build-up to the Apollo 11 launch in 1968. Tatum plays NASA boss Cole Davis, while Johansson is a New York marketing executive Kelly Jones, and the pair find themselves working together when they're tasked with creating a fake moon landing in case the real mission fails. Love, Simon helmer Greg Berlanti directed the movie, and the cast also includes Woody Harrelson and Community's Jim Rash.

Living (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Bill Nighy stars in Living, a remake of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's 1952 movie Ikiru. It follows a local government bureaucrat in '50s London who discovers that he's terminally ill and decides to take some time off work to finally experience life. Nighy was nominated for an Oscar for his performance after the film was released in 2022, and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro also received a nod for his script. The cast also includes Furiosa's Tom Burke, Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood, and 3 Body Problem's Alex Sharp.

New TV shows

Black Doves (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New Netflix thriller Black Doves stars Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw as an unlikely pair of spies working together for the first time in years. Knightley plays Helen, who's been feeding her politician husband's secrets to a shadowy organization called the Black Doves for the past decade. When her lover is assassinated, however, her spymaster fears for her safety and calls in an old friend, Sam (Whishaw) to keep her safe. All six episodes are available to binge-watch now and, if you're already hungry for more action, you're in luck: Black Doves has already been renewed for season 2.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The galaxy far, far away returns to the small screen with Skeleton Crew. This coming-of-age story follows a group of kids who make a discovery on their home planet and then must find their way home after they get lost in space. The show's young cast includes Encanto's Ravi Cabot-Conyers and It Chapter Two's Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and they're joined by Jude Law, Nick Frost, and The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon. Plus, you can expect episodes helmed by Spider-Man, The Green Knight, Twisters, and Everything Everywhere All at Once directors. The show's double-episode premiere is available to stream now, with subsequent installments dropping every Tuesday in the US and on Wednesdays in the UK.

Creature Commandos (Max)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Max

The first title in James Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters has arrived on Max. New animated series Creature Commandos follows a ragtag team of monsters assembled by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to carry out missions that are too dangerous for humans. The voice cast includes Frank Grillo, Indira Varma, Sean Gunn, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, and Maria Bakalova, and Gunn wrote all seven episodes in season 1. The show's double-episode premiere is streaming now, with the rest of the season dropping in weekly installments every Thursday.

The Sticky (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Margo Martindale stars in The Sticky, a new dark comedy series from Prime Video. She plays Ruth, a Canadian maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when she discovers that her livelihood is under threat. Teaming up with a mobster and a security guard, the trio plan a heist. But not just any heist: a maple syrup heist. The show, which is loosely based on real events that occurred in 2011 and 2012, counts Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis among its producers, and all six episodes of the show are available to stream now.

