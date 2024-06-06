Star Wars fans' latest wild theory on The Acolyte suggests Yord might be the Sith Lord

The Acolyte breakout Yord may be the internet’s new favorite Jedi, but being the subject of countless memes from a new fanbase – the Yord Horde – doesn’t exclude you from any theorycrafting.

Case in point: some Star Wars fans think Charlie Barnett’s Jedi Knight is the mysterious Sith Lord teased during The Acolyte premiere.

First signal boosted by Den of Geek, it appears a small corner of viewers have identified Yord as the man behind the toothy mask in The Acolyte.

"Hiding in plain sight," one commented after a suggestion was made that Yord is the Sith who has sent Mae (Amandla Stenberg) on a path towards killing multiple Jedi.

"Controversial opinion: I think Yord is either gonna turn to the Dark Side and become ‘The Acolyte’ OR he is the sith character that Mae is trying to impress," another speculated . "I'll happily be proven wrong but something is making my theory brain tingle."

Some, though, aren’t so sure – and are already second guessing themselves.

"Yord feels like he's so obviously the plot twist Sith that I wonder if it's just a red herring for us nerds trying to predict," one wrote on Twitter.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another on Reddit said, "My current thoughts are Yord is another dark side user … just not sure if he’s full Sith."

A major rebuttal to the Yord Sith theory is that the Jedi can be seen fighting someone holding a red lightsaber in pre-release marketing.

Of course, those sorts of misdirects are possible – the Star Wars show did hide the whole twin thing pretty well until its debut – but this feels concrete enough that Yord could be ruled out. Besides, we still think Qimir (Manny Jacinto) is at the top of our Sith leaderboard. The signs are there…

For more on The Acolyte, dive into our latest explainers, cast interviews, and Star Wars guides below: