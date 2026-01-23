The Acolyte star jokes about the "controversy" around her now-canceled Star Wars show: "God forbid the lesbians make it to space"

News
By published

Dafne Keen has re-addressed The Acolyte backlash

the acolyte
(Image credit: Disney+)

The Acolyte star Dafne Keen has addressed the Star Wars show's controversy again – and she's wondering where the lesbians are.

On a new episode of Losing the Plot podcast, host Ashleigh Simonot said that she and Keen met on the set of The Acolyte. "A fan favorite," Keen, who played Jecki Lon, the half-human, half-Theelin Padawan of Lee Jung-jae's Master Sol, joked.

Twins Osha and Mae (both played by Amandla Stenberg) were raised in a matriarchal society and it's revealed in a flashback episode that they had two mothers, but otherwise there's nothing particularly queer about the show's characters. "I don’t believe that I’ve created queer, with a capital Q, content," showrunner Leslye Headland even said at the time.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.