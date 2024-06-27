The Acolyte showrunner breaks down the big Sith twist in the Star Wars show's latest episode
Leslye Headland doesn't mind if you guessed the Sith twist
The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland doesn't mind if you guessed the Sith twist ahead of time – in fact, she thinks it's better that way. Now, the following contains major spoilers for The Acolyte episode 5, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
If you're still reading, then you'll know that, in the latest episode, the mysterious Sith Lord was finally unmasked. It turns out that none other than Manny Jacinto's Qimir was the bad guy all along. Even more shockingly, he easily wiped out fan favorites Jecki and Yord with barely any effort. How's that for a twist?
"I think a good twist is not about hiding everything from the audience and then throwing it on them like, 'Hey, this is what you didn't see! We hid it so well that you didn't see this!'" Headland explained to Entertainment Weekly. "I think a good twist is telegraphing what's going to happen, and then once it does, executing it without an ounce of pity or sentimentality."
Plus, as Headland added, the obviously expendable nameless Jedi were there as a bit of a red herring. "That's what I loved about starting with the red shirts," she said, referring to the Star Trek characters (in red shirts) who are usually killed off. "You're kind of like, 'Oh, [they're] just going to kill a bunch of red shirts, and everybody is going to be fine and… OH MY GOD, JECKI'S DEAD! Okay, I'm listening.'"
