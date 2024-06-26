Star Wars fans are comparing The Acolyte's most brutal episode yet to Andor

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte episode 5! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

The latest episode of The Acolyte is the most brutal yet. After last week's cliffhanger, we knew we were in for a dramatic installment – but no one was expecting a major Sith Lord reveal and the death of two major characters.

"Haven't seen a Star Wars show kill so many protagonists since The Eye in Andor," says one shocked fan .

Young Jecki was stabbed by Qimir multiple times, while Yord had his neck snapped by the Sith.

"They went out of the way to show that they were actually dead too. Yord with the neck snap and Jecki with the multiple sabers to the chest. The only remaining people who saw Qimir's face are Sol and Osha so at least one of them is going to die…." thinks someone else .

"Sol gonna sacrifice himself to make things right. And Osha ain't ever going back to the Jedi," adds another fan . "This show is called The Acolyte and it's setting itself up to be just that. Not some happy ending for the Jedi involved. They are not the main characters and the premise is not on their side."

One move in particular is being called the one of the "sickest" Star Wars moments ever – when Qimir is fighting the Jedi, he impales one, then uses the Force to drag another onto the blade.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"That whole fight scene was actually really well done. Choreography was amazing, some new moves sprinkled in, and the darkness with the glowing sabers was eye candy," says one person .

The Acolyte continues weekly on Disney Plus. For even more on the show, check out our deep dives on: