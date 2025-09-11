Star Wars voice actor says his fan favorite Clone Wars character is "not done yet," but won't reveal when he'll be back: "You're going to have to stay tuned"

Everyone's favorite Clone Wars character, Hondo Ohnaka, could be coming back.

That's according to voice actor Jim Cummings, who spoke to The Direct at this year's SDCC. "I think you're gonna have to stay tuned, because Hondo is not done yet," Cummings said, when asked if Hondo could show up in the upcoming Darth Maul animated series Maul: Shadow Lord.

Cummings added: "He's one of my favorites, because he's a lovable rogue. You could probably actually trust him... He looks out for Ezra [Bridger], and he looks out for the younglings, as they call them, and he won't do anything to harm anybody. But I wouldn't want to play cards with him."

Hondo the pirate first shows up in The Clone Wars, but he also has a major role in Star Wars Rebels. While you can currently find him in the Galaxy's Edge lands of Disneyland and Disney World, he hasn't been seen on screen since Rebels ended.

The pirate has also never made the jump to live-action (not counting his theme park appearances), despite plenty of Clone Wars and Rebels characters – including Cad Bane, Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Ahsoka Tano – appearing in live-action in recent years.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will arrive in theaters next May. It will be followed on the big screen by Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy. Ahsoka season 2 is also coming soon, while Maul: Shadow Lord is due on Disney Plus in 2026.

