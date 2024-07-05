Just how old is Qimir? One line of dialogue in The Acolyte has the Star Wars community speculating

The Acolyte episode 6 saw Qimir doing his very best to seduce Osha to the dark side (and we do mean literally), but one line of dialogue in particular has Star Wars fans speculating about his past.

Qimir reveals he was once a Jedi "a long time ago," and, when pressed by Osha, who has never heard of him, he reiterates: "It was a really long time ago."

So, does that mean Qimir is a lot older than he appears? It's certainly possible, especially since he's a Sith. We know how much the Sith love to find ways to try and cheat death…

"Look up Essence Transfer from the Darth Bane books!" is one fan's response . "It is very possible that this isn't his first body. They've already started to bring in stuff like cortosis from the Legends books. From the books it says, "Essence transfer is the secret of eternal life. The physical body will always weaken and fail, yet it is nothing but a shell or vessel. When it is time, it is possible to transfer your consciousness—your spirit—into a new vessel…" This is what Darth Bane attempted to do to Darth Zannah in their last fight."

Another fan theorizes that humans just age slower in the galaxy far, far away: "For example, Qui-Gon was 60 when he died. Dooku was 83 when he died. Palpatine was 65 when he became emperor (granted, his fairly youthful appearance for mid-60s prior to the fight against Mace could be chalked up to Sith alchemy. Although there's nothing to say that's not what he would have looked like had he not been a Sith). Based on them, I'd say it's reasonable to assume a Star Wars human's physical age might appear to be up to 15-20 years younger than they actually are, although of course it's not always the case. I'd say it's a range: someone who looks 20 might actually be 20, but also don't be surprised if they turn out to be 40, you know?" Though, Qui-Gon was 60 in Legends and 48 in canon.

"I think physically he is about 36 like Manny [Jacinto], but inside I suspect he is a much older soul since we know Sith soul transference to live is a thing," is someone else's thoughts . "My guess the body is his apprentice who tried to strike him down, an apprentice that tried to throw away his master and usurp him. The apprentice succeeded in striking down the master but little did they realize in doing so they opened the door for the apprentice to become possessed by the master. Thus the master found himself in a position where he was now down a pupil, and so he looked for another pupil."

Though, not everyone is convinced this line means anything. "Osha's line in itself is kind of dumb if I'm being honest," one person says . "There's at least, what, 10 thousand Jedi Knights. She doesn't know all of their names. If i had to guess he is between 30 and 35. Long for him at least could mean between 15 and 20 years."

