Andor season 2 is introducing a ship from a beloved 30-year-old Star Wars game to canon

Andor season 2 is bringing back a ship that was first introduced in a video game released all the way back in 1994.

This week, Disney finally gave us our first proper look at Andor season 2 in a Disney Plus trailer featuring snippets from various shows, and in the brief footage, we see Cassian stealing a ship that'll be instantly familiar to PC gamers of a certain age. If you look closely, actually even if you don't, you can see it's clearly a TIE Avenger from the highly acclaimed 1994 fight sim TIE Fighter.

The ship was introduced and played its biggest role in TIE Fighter, but it also appeared in subsequent X-Wing sequels including Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter and Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance. Now, it's being brought into Star Wars TV canon for the very first time, 30 years after its introduction.

The TIE Fighter as seen in the Andor season 2 teaser (Image credit: Disney)

Andor is a prequel series to the 2016 film Rogue One, itself a prequel to the original 1977 Star Wars. Diego Luna reprises his role as Rebel intelligence officer Cassian Andor, and the story chronicles his path to radicalization against the Galactic Empire. Season 2 was originally set to debut in August 2024, but the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes threw a wrench into production.

The cast includes Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Genenieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Dedra MEero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, and Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz.

