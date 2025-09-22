The first Mandalorian and Grogu synopsis teases our favorite duo will be up against "Imperial warlords"

Mando and Baby Yoda are headed back to our screens very soon with The Mandalorian and Grogu, the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

The first trailer featured our favorite father/son duo going up against stormtroopers and an AT-AT – as well as Grogu befriending some Anzellans and Rotta the Hutt fighting in a gladiatorial ring – and, now, thanks to the first official synopsis, we have an even better idea what to expect when the movie lands next May.

Per a press release, the synopsis for the movie is as follows: "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson."

It's no surprise that Imperial warlords might be a threat for Din Djarin and Din Grogu, since we've seen them pop up in The Mandalorian before – and, of course, Grand Admiral Thrawn is returning to the galaxy far, far away from Peridea around this time, as seen in the events of the Ahsoka finale (though whether he shows up in this movie remains to be seen).

A previous, now deleted tease about the movie also called Grogu "the Force's heir in the galaxy." What exactly that means remains to be seen...

At Star Wars Celebration 2025, GamesRadar+ was on the ground for a slightly extended look at the movie, which showed off more of the AT-AT attack scene, as well as establishing that Mando works for Sigourney Weaver's New Republic character.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026. Until then, you can check out our The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer breakdown for a deep dive into what the new footage shows, or see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.