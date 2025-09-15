The Mandalorian & Grogu seemingly has a new synopsis that describes Baby Yoda as "the Force's heir in the galaxy"

Grogu is already one of the leading lights in a galaxy far, far away, but the character formerly known as Baby Yoda might be of more importance to the Star Wars franchise than we originally thought.

According to a new synopsis that appeared to originate from the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in China, Grogu is positioned as "the Force's heir in the galaxy" in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The post has since been deleted, however.

🚨It’s confirmed ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ will get a massive marketing push at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai 🚨“As the Force's heir in the galaxy and the Mandalorian's most adorable partner, Grogu has taken the world by storm with his mischievous and… pic.twitter.com/bCLzO0S7lPSeptember 13, 2025

If the synopsis rings true, it would mean Grogu has rapidly gone from meme, to worldwide sensation, to one of the key pillars of the Star universe in the post-Return of the Jedi Star Wars timeline.

Previously, he was seen training with Luke Skywalker on matters of the Force, though has since landed back with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, having been adopted by the Mandalorian in The Mandalorian season 3 finale.

Whatever the case may be with the mystery of Grogu, answers should be forthcoming in next year's The Mandalorian and Grogu. Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allan White, the upcoming Star Wars movie hits cinemas on May 22, 2026.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ about The Mandalorian and Grogu, Weaver – who is set to play New Republic's Colonel Ward – said she is "delighted" about appearing in the movie and sharing scenes with a certain little green guy.

"I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie," Weaver said. "And he's a little badass too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series."

