The Bear star is joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie as a deep-cut Clone Wars character

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is joining the Star Wars universe in the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu movie as a deep-cut character introduced in the Clone Wars film.

First reported by Jeff Sneider on The Kristian Harloff show, then confirmed by Variety, White will voice Jabba the Hutt's son Rotta.

Rotta first appeared in The Clone Wars movie, which saw Jabba enlist the help of the Jedi to return his kidnapped son. Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano ended up transporting the youngling home to Tatooine.

Since that movie takes place about 30 years or so before the Mando movie on the Star Wars timeline, we can expect Rotta to be much older, now. Whether he's a crime lord like his father remains to be seen.

The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver in an unknown role, while Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin. Apart from that, casting details are unknown – and we know even less about the plot.

Some footage from the movie was screened at D23 this year, which showed Grogu as Mando's bounty hunter apprentice, some Anzellans (AKA Babu Frik's species), the return of the Razor Crest, and Star Wars Rebels character Zeb Orrelios.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives May 22, 2026. In the meantime, Skeleton Crew is currently airing on Disney Plus, and you can keep up to date with our Skeleton Crew release schedule – and for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store, see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.

You can also see our guide to watching The Clone Wars in order for Rotta's story.