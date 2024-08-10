First footage for The Mandalorian and Grogu movie is shown behind closed doors at D23

Star Wars fans were in for a real treat as the first footage for The Mandalorian and Grogu movie was shown at D23.

Per Deadline, the brief clip sees Mando and Grogu touch fingers in a sweet moment. In The Mandalorian season 3, Mando and Baby Yoda settled down together on Nevarro, but it's unclear what our heroes are up to now.

"We’re bounty hunters by trade, now that he’s with me, I’ll be selective about my assignments," Mando says in a voice-over. We assume that it's Pedro Pascal under the helmet (though this hasn't been officially confirmed for some reason). Babu Frick and Grogu are then seen flying a ship together – we can't imagine anything cuter. A snow-covered planet (possibly Hoth) is shown for a moment, as well as Zeb from Star Wars: Rebels.

Directed by Jon Favreau from a script he co-wrote with Dave Filoni, the film is not only the first Star Wars film to hit theaters since 2019, but also the first theatrical film based on a Disney Plus series. Favreau announced that they had only begun filming some two weeks ago, but that he wanted to put something together for what would be the last D23 before the movie's release.

"We’re all pretty excited to have Star Wars back on the big screen," Filoni told the crowd.

The Mandalorian and Grogu movie is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.