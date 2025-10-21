Steven Soderbergh may have been working on his Ben Solo movie with Adam Driver as recently as 10 months ago as fans spot Star Wars rewatches on the director's viewing diary from December 2024

As the internet mourns Steven Soderbergh's scrapped Star Wars movie, it looks like the filmmaker was working on his Ben Solo project as recently as 10 months ago.

According to the director's 2024 viewing and reading diary on his 'Soderblog', he watched The Phantom Menace, Return of the Jedi, and Attack of the Clones in February last year and The Empire Strikes Back in September. In December, he finished off the year with Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope (twice), and rewatches of both The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. Fans have compared this to his previous Star Wars viewing habits, and let's just say 2024's output was significantly higher than previous years.

Adam Driver, who would have reprised his role from the sequel trilogy, recently revealed that the movie (titled The Hunt for Ben Solo) had been in talks since 2021. Scott Z. Burns, who wrote Soderbergh's Contagion, wrote a script for the project and, although Lucasfilm reportedly loved it, Disney CEO Bob Iger and co-chairman Alan Bergman weren't convinced as they "didn't see how Ben Solo was alive."

At the end of The Rise of Skywalker, Ben dies fighting alongside Rey against Palpatine after redeeming himself and relinquishing his identity as Kylo Ren. Somehow, Palpatine returned – but Ben Solo can't…

Next up from the galaxy far, far away on the big screen is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will see Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin joined by Sigourney Weaver as a New Republic colonel and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.