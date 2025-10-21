Steven Soderbergh may have been working on his Ben Solo movie with Adam Driver as recently as 10 months ago as fans spot Star Wars rewatches on the director's viewing diary from December 2024

The Hunt for Ben Solo was still in the works late last year, it seems

As the internet mourns Steven Soderbergh's scrapped Star Wars movie, it looks like the filmmaker was working on his Ben Solo project as recently as 10 months ago.

According to the director's 2024 viewing and reading diary on his 'Soderblog', he watched The Phantom Menace, Return of the Jedi, and Attack of the Clones in February last year and The Empire Strikes Back in September. In December, he finished off the year with Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope (twice), and rewatches of both The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. Fans have compared this to his previous Star Wars viewing habits, and let's just say 2024's output was significantly higher than previous years.

At the end of The Rise of Skywalker, Ben dies fighting alongside Rey against Palpatine after redeeming himself and relinquishing his identity as Kylo Ren. Somehow, Palpatine returned – but Ben Solo can't

