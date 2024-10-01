Star Wars actor Giancarlo Esposito teases a "trilogy, or more" of Mandalorian movies

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has revealed that he thinks The Mandalorian & Grogu movie could just be the beginning of a new Star Wars trilogy.

"As in the MCU… Disney will figure out how to join all of these characters into one really great movie or TV show. That’s my sense of where it will go," Esposito said during an appearance at Dragon Con (via Culture Slate ). "Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have a new vision, continuing on with a Mandalorian movie… My sense is that it’s all going to converge at one point or another and we’re going to have another set of… [a] trilogy, or more, of films."

Esposito plays Moff Gideon in the Disney Plus series, but he hasn't been confirmed to return in the upcoming movie yet, since he died in season 3 (though, a surprise return can never be ruled out). Pedro Pascal is returning as titular bounty hunter Din Djarin on the big screen, though, with Sigourney Weaver joining him in an undisclosed role, while showrunner Favreau is in the director's chair.

That's not the only new Star Wars movie on the way, either. Separate from the Mandalorian-verse, Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey for a new film set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight is writing the script – and Ridley thinks it's a worthwhile addition to the franchise. "My thoughts on the matter are quite simple: if I didn’t think it was a story worth telling, I wouldn’t have come back," she recently told French publication Premiere .

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit the big screen on May 22, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.