Daisy Ridley says she wouldn't have returned for Rey's new Star Wars movie if she "didn't think the story was worth telling"

Daisy Ridley has opened up further about her new Star Wars movie, which will see her reprise her role as Rey for the first time since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

"My thoughts on the matter are quite simple: if I didn’t think it was a story worth telling, I wouldn’t have come back," she told French publication Premiere .

The new movie, which is currently untitled, will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (who's previously helmed two episodes of Ms. Marvel) and written by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight. Set 15 years after Episode 7, the film will see the Jedi Order in disarray – and Rey attempting to rebuild it.

Ridley continued, "They just asked if I would do it based on a concept, without there being a script yet. But if I didn’t believe in the concept, the film wouldn’t have happened. I took a day to think it over and I thought about how enjoyable it was to work on those films. This new adventure seemed interesting to me, so why turn it down?

"There’s actually a strange coincidence: that same week, two people told me that they’d love to know what Rey was doing now. I had no idea that people were interested in that! People really love Rey. I think that this new film will be captivating and will move the franchise in an interesting direction."

Next up in the galaxy far, far away is Skeleton Crew, a new Disney Plus series about a group of kids on an adventure through the galaxy to find their way back home. Jude Law, Nick Frost, and The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon also star.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney Plus on December 3. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.