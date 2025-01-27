A Star Wars comic killed off a minor prequels character and the internet is in mourning

RIP Watto

Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

RIP Watto. The prequels character was killed off in a new Star Wars comic, and the internet is in mourning.

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #2 reveals that Darth Vader returned to Tattooine to kill Watto, per editor Mark Paniccia, who shared a sneak peek on Twitter. "Vader must have returned here," one of the panels reads. "Taken his revenge."

Vader and Watto share a past: Watto owned Anakin Skywalker and his mother Shmi as slaves when he was a kid after winning them in a podracing bet with Gardulla the Hutt. However, during the events of The Phantom Menace, Anakin wins his freedom in another podrace when Qui-Gon Jinn bets against Watto, and he subsequently leaves Tattooine to train to be a Jedi.

Watto, who is a Toydarian, owns a secondhand goods store, and is immune to "Jedi mind tricks", makes another, final appearance in Attack of the Clones, when Anakin goes back to Tattooine to look for his mother.

Although his screen time is limited, the internet has latched onto Watto's death and is eking every last bit of mileage out of his demise. You can see some of the tweets about him below.

Next up on the big screen from the galaxy far, far away is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will see Jeremy Allen White and (reportedly) Sigourney Weaver join the sci-fi franchise.

The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other new Star Wars movies and shows on the way.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

