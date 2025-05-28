Andor fans have worked out that K-2SO had a really short lifespan, and it's pretty heartbreaking

Andor fans have worked out that K-2SO probably wasn't around for very long, and it's a seriously heartbreaking detail.

In the wake of the Andor season 2 finale, people have been reassessing Rogue One (just as Diego Luna promised we would), which has led to calculating exactly how long the Death Star was fully operational and realizing a way that Princess Leia scene in A New Hope is more upsetting than it appears.

Now, fans have turned their attention to our favorite droid buddy, K-2SO. "I just realised: K-2SO 'lived' for less than 2 years," one fan wrote on Reddit. "This makes me feel so sad."

Honestly, it's making us pretty sad too. On the Star Wars timeline, K-2 was salvaged in 2 BBY, then was destroyed in 0 BBY – just days before the Death Star was blown up.

"Probably not much more than a year if that. Baby Andor didn't look very old at the end of the show so it wasn't THAT long since the day Bix left and K2SO was 'rebuilt,'" says someone else.

"Yeah. Thought of this. When Cassian wells up when they are retrieving the file after Cassian fends off the guards, made it seem like he knew him for a lot longer," says another person, referring to K-2's death in Rogue One.

But, other fans have pointed out that K-2 still has memories from before he was taken in by Cassian after the Ghorman Massacre. "We know that K-2SO had memories from before he was reprogrammed, because he talked about being in a parade on Coruscant and seeing the Emperor," says one person. "So in that sense, he lived from his initial activation to his death in Rogue One. However, from a certain point of view, he began a new 'life' when he was reprogrammed, despite still having memories from his previous 'life.'"

"He lived longer than that," says another fan. "He was in a parade on Coruscant once." K-2 has memories of the Emperor himself attending a parade he was involved in.

Since K-2 as we know and love him only existed from 2 BBY onwards, though, we're going to accept his canon age as just two years old. K-2SO, we hardly knew ye.

All 12 episodes of Andor season 2 are streaming on Disney Plus now. For more, check out our Andor season 2 review or our Andor season 2 ending explained.

You can also see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.