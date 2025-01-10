With just over a week until Severance season 2 premieres, you can now catch up on season 1 for free

Ahead of the Severance season 2 premiere, you can now catch up on season 1 for free for a limited time courtesy of the Roku Channel.

The first season is available to stream on the platform from now until January 19, two days after the first episode of season 2 drops. That's plenty of time to make your way through all nine episodes, whether you still need to catch up or want to refresh your memory with a rewatch ahead of season 2 – if you don't have an Apple TV Plus subscription yet.

Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark, an employee of Lumon Industries who's undergone a "severance" procedure to separate his consciousness at work from his consciousness at home. In short, his work self doesn't know anything about his personal life, whilst his self outside of the office doesn't know anything about his work or job. Things start to get complicated for Mark with the arrival of rebellious new employee Helly (Britt Lower), and when his two lives start to leak into one another. The cast also includes John Turturro, Zach Cherry, and Patricia Arquette.

It's been a long wait for the second season, but it looks like it's going to be worth the wait. Our Severance season 2 review gave the new batch of episodes five stars, saying that the new season "exceeds expectations in every way, as it explores the emotional after-effects of that nail-biting season 1 finale and poses even more existential questions."

Severance season 2 premieres on January 17 on Apple TV Plus. For more information, check out our Severance season 2 release schedule, or fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best shows on Apple TV Plus.