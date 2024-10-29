The final few minutes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are making people cry – "I don't know anybody on the crew [who didn't] tear up a little"

Star Trek: Lower Decks has reached its final frontier, and it sounds like it's going to be an emotional farewell to the crew of USS Cerritos.

"The finale has a whole extra act, an entire additional eight minutes – which doesn't sound like a lot, but it is," Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Wicked on the cover and hits newsstands on November 1.

"I don't know anybody on the crew, or anybody I've shown the finale to, where the last eight minutes doesn't make them tear up a little."

Asked if he's laid out any pitches to the higher-ups for Lower Decks spin-offs or movie-length specials, McMahan laughs and says that would not have been appreciated.

"This is the end," he confirms. "I’ve seen people online asking, ‘Oh, I wonder if this is a meta prank, and they’re going to do Star Trek: The Middle Decks?’ I chuckled, because I would love that to be the case. But this is the end of a very awesome, cool thing. If it comes back, I would love that. Or if this is what we did, I also just love it. In 50 episodes, I don't think we had a single stinker. I'm really, really happy with season 5. It’s exactly the season I wanted to make."

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 is currently ongoing on Paramount Plus.

