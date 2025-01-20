Silo season 3 is now filming and the script for season 4 is already complete, reveals showrunner: "Five weeks into season 1, we knew we were going to do the whole thing"

When it comes to the good of the silo, the creator of Apple's dystopian series has things all mapped out until the very end. Not only has filming already begun for season 3 of Silo after its renewal last year, but the scripts for the fourth and final season are completed as well.

Following the mind-melting ending of season 2, showrunner Graham Yost confessed to The Wrap that he knew early on during season 1 just how far things would go, thanks to the big bosses up top. After the immensely positive reaction from fans, Apple agreed that Yost could see this story until the very end after getting the all-important nod from Hugh Howey, who wrote the trilogy of books the show is based on, in 2023.

"OK, so now the cat’s out of the bag, so we can talk about it. I would say five weeks into season 1, we knew we were going to do the whole thing. In terms of being released, it was like, 'Oh, it’s connecting with people. People are talking about it.'”

The conversation for fans will have spiked thanks to that end scene cliffhanger set some 300 years in the past, revealing the owner of that infamous Pez dispenser. But while audiences might be trying to traverse this labyrinth of underground politics, forgotten conspiracies, and candy-dispensing ducks, Yost is leagues ahead with everything built around the silo (past and present) nailed down. In fact, they'll barely have time to go outside and wipe down a window.

"All of season 2 was written before we had finished filming season 1. We had finished writing season 3 pretty much before the strike was called, and that’s while we were filming season 2. And we’ve written all of season 4," Yost explained. "So, because we have to plan, there’s no hiatus. We’re shutting down for three months of pre-production for season 4, and then we’re going to roll right in."

As for whether things in the show will mirror that of Howey's original books, Yost remains silent. "You’re going to have to pay to find out." Well, sure. Or you can read our predictions and everything else we know about season 3 of Silo here.