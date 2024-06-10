Severance season 2 finally gets a first look after two years in development

It's the moment we've all been waiting for. Two years after the hit show premiered on Apple TV Plus, the streamer has finally released a first look at Severance season 2.

The 11-second clip is featured in a brand new trailer for Apple's slate of upcoming shows. In the clip, which can be viewed below, we see Adam Scott's Mark returning to the Lumon office – balloons in hand. Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) happily welcomes him back, saying that it's "been a while." We then cut to quick shots of Mark waking up on that fateful conference table before, of course, running through the halls of Lumon. Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger, and seeing Mark back in those creepy fluorescent halls already has us stressed out.

The sci-fi thriller was renewed for a second season back in 2022, just ahead of the season 1 finale, but numerous delays including the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes threw a wrench in production. Luckily for us Sev-Heads, filming has wrapped, things are in motion, and we can now start emotionally preparing for what's sure to be an absolutely wild second season.

Our first look at #Severance Season 2 - coming soon to Apple TV+. pic.twitter.com/88Iy9m4kn2June 10, 2024

In 2022, eight new actors were added to the cast including Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman), John Noble (Fringe, Elementary), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast, One to One), Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia), and Olafur Darri Olafsson (The Tourist, Trapped). No character names or plot details have been released, but we're hoping the baby goats make a comeback.

Severance season 2 does not yet have a release date, though we're sure another announcement is on the horizon. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.