Netflix viewers are convinced the Stranger Things season 5 trailer spells doom for Steve Harrington

News
By published

Stranger Things fans think it might be over for Steve Harrington

Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler, and Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things season 5
(Image credit: Netflix)

The first major Stranger Things season 5 trailer has finally dropped, but it features a pretty glaring omission: Steve Harrington.

The character, played by Joe Keery in the Netflix show, barely features in the latest trailer, and now fans are convinced that's a bad sign for his odds of survival.

But, not everyone is persuaded. "Idk, it looks to me like Steve is safe, but something else tragic has happened," says one person of the hug. "They're not going to kill Steve Imao," says someone else. Here's hoping…

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.