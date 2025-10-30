Netflix viewers are convinced the Stranger Things season 5 trailer spells doom for Steve Harrington

The first major Stranger Things season 5 trailer has finally dropped, but it features a pretty glaring omission: Steve Harrington.

The character, played by Joe Keery in the Netflix show, barely features in the latest trailer, and now fans are convinced that's a bad sign for his odds of survival.

"The lack of Steve in this trailer has me real nervous for what's in store for him," says one person on Reddit.

"That hug with Dustin looks to me like Steve about to go on a kamikaze mission. Which I hate because I love Steve and want him to live," agrees someone else.

"Just one glimpse of Steve Harrington and nothing more. My anxiety just spiked," says another fan (though, Steve is in the trailer slightly more than this).

But, not everyone is persuaded. "Idk, it looks to me like Steve is safe, but something else tragic has happened," says one person of the hug. "They're not going to kill Steve Imao," says someone else. Here's hoping…

Stranger Things season 5 is arriving this holiday season in three parts, carrying us through from Thanksgiving to Christmas. Volume 1 lands on Netflix on November 26, with Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale on December 31.

"The marketing team actually hasn't seen the finale, but we did send them a couple shots that we thought could work," Ross Duffer said of the new trailer. "They're in there, but I'm not gonna tell you which shots."

