Stranger Things creators say there are shots from the final episode of the Netflix show in the latest trailer, and that one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment "plays a very important role on the show"

News
By published

That Stranger Things trailer might not be as secretive as it seems

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things season 5
(Image credit: Netflix)

The first full-length trailer for Stranger Things season 5 has dropped, and it might be hiding some secrets about the highly anticipated finale of the Netflix show.

The trailer is an action packed affair, setting-up a final showdown with Vecna, as well as a mysterious surge of red energy.

Intriguingly, it sounds like that red energy flare might be very significant, too. "It plays a very important role on the show," Matt confirmed. "You're not gonna see that in Volume 1, either. It's in Volume 2." We've got our theorizing caps on already…

We don't have long to wait for Volume 1 to arrive, too. It's landing just in time for Thanksgiving, hitting Netflix on November 26. Then, Volume 2 follows on December 25, and the finale – which will get a theatrical release – arrives on December 31. That's the holiday season sorted, then.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.