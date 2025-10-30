Stranger Things creators say there are shots from the final episode of the Netflix show in the latest trailer, and that one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment "plays a very important role on the show"

The first full-length trailer for Stranger Things season 5 has dropped, and it might be hiding some secrets about the highly anticipated finale of the Netflix show.

The trailer is an action packed affair, setting-up a final showdown with Vecna, as well as a mysterious surge of red energy.

Stranger Things season 5 is arriving in three parts spread over the last two months of the year. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Matt Duffer confirmed that, of the promotional material released so far, the footage has mostly originated from Volume 1, but added: "There are shots from every single episode, including the finale."

As it turns out, per Ross Duffer, the latest trailer "has something from [episodes] 7 and 8. So I think every episode is accounted for." But, that doesn't mean the finale has been shown far and wide. "The marketing team actually hasn't seen the finale, but we did send them a couple shots that we thought could work. They're in there, but I'm not gonna tell you which shots."

Intriguingly, it sounds like that red energy flare might be very significant, too. "It plays a very important role on the show," Matt confirmed. "You're not gonna see that in Volume 1, either. It's in Volume 2." We've got our theorizing caps on already…

We don't have long to wait for Volume 1 to arrive, too. It's landing just in time for Thanksgiving, hitting Netflix on November 26. Then, Volume 2 follows on December 25, and the finale – which will get a theatrical release – arrives on December 31. That's the holiday season sorted, then.

