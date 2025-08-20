Fallout season 2's release changes makes me hopeful that we're finally moving away from Netflix-style all-at-once episode drops

Fallout season 2 is taking a page out of The Boys' playbook with its upcoming release plans on Prime Video.

In a break from Fallout season 1's release schedule, the second season will be released weekly on Amazon Prime's streaming service. That means its eight-episode run will conclude on February 4 after premiering on December 17.

Honestly? It's the best move Amazon could possibly make. While Fallout was certainly a hit on Prime Video (being watched by "more than 65 million viewers" in its first 16 days), the slow burn format of weekly releases should better suit a show where mysteries reign supreme, alongside the added bonus of game fans being able to pick apart an episode frame-by-frame as it reaches more familiar game locales in New Vegas.

At Gamescom's Opening Night Live, Fallout season 2 unveiled its first trailer. In it, viewers delve deeper into Walton Goggins' Cooper Howard (AKA The Ghoul) and his glitzy past as he crosses paths with the nefarious Mr. House (Justin Theroux). In the post-apocalyptic present, Lucy (Ella Purnell) continues the hunt for her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) after the Vault-Tec revelations during the Fallout season 1 ending.

"This is a whole ‘nother level. I wasn't prepared for where the story was gonna go and how fully fleshed out on the other side of introducing this world to people," Goggins previously told GamesRadar+. "It's really quite something. I can’t wait for people to see it."

Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video from December 17. For more, check out the upcoming video game movies in the works, plus our picks for the best shows on Prime Video.